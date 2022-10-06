It wasn’t the easiest album for her to make, which made celebrating it even more special. Janet Jackson commemorated the 25th anniversary of her 1997 album, “The Velvet Rope” with a surprise party at Soho House in London. “Hey you guys. Thank you so much… this is such an incredible moment for me. I love you so much… and I am going to go into ‘The Velvet Rope’ 25th anniversary party right now and surprise all of my friends and fans,” she said via Instagram Live before entering the bash. A secret invite was sent out last week inviting guests to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 MINUTES AGO