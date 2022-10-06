A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Liverpool woman Ashley Dale.Merseyside Police said a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been taken into custody for questioning.A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under investigation.Ms Dale, an environmental officer for...

