Ashley Dale: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Liverpool woman Ashley Dale.Merseyside Police said a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been taken into custody for questioning.A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under investigation.Ms Dale, an environmental officer for...
Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash
A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision
A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition following a collision involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries and is currently in Derriford hospital. His next of kin have been informed. Police were notified about the incident, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, at about 00:30 on Saturday. The...
Tobias White-Sansom: Man who died in Majorca to be returned home
The family of a man who died after an altercation at a nightclub in Majorca say they have now been allowed to bring his body home. Tobias White-Sansom, 35, from Nottingham, died in hospital on 31 July, five days after the incident. His family has called for an independent inquiry...
Rebecca Steer: Further murder arrest after Oswestry hit-and-run
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run. Rebecca Steer was hit by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. A second pedestrian, also hit by the vehicle, has...
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor
Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
Cyclist killed in crash with car named by police
A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in North Lincolnshire has been named by police. Stuart Simons, 44, died when his bike collided with a blue Ford Kuga on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber at about 05:30 BST on Friday. Humberside Police said Mr Simons,...
Kyron Lee murder: Second man charged with murder after stabbing
A second man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being fatally attacked by a group of men.
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
Peter Tobin: Serial killer dies in hospital, aged 76
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76. He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders...
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
David Sugden death: Accused's girlfriend groped by victim, jurors told
A reveller killed a man accused of touching his girlfriend's bottom with a single punch in a pub row, a court has been told. Rhys Collington, 23, allegedly attacked amputee David Sugden, 51, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Mr Sugden suffered a catastrophic brain...
Torquay serious assault: 16-year-old boy charged
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Police said the charges were in relation to an incident on Carlton Road in Ellacombe, Torquay, on Thursday. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been held in...
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'
A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
Witney nurse who fell asleep on night shifts suspended
A nurse who fell asleep three times on night shifts days apart has been suspended for six months. Laura Ellison worked at the Middletown Grange care home in Hailey, near Witney, Oxfordshire, in March 2018. She was spotted by a colleague asleep and resting on paperwork during a shift on...
Creeslough explosion: First funerals to be held for blast victims
The first funerals of the victims of an explosion at a service station in Creeslough will be held later. The funeral Mass for Jessica Gallagher, 24, will take place at St Michael's Church in the County Donegal village on Tuesday morning. The service for Martin McGill, 49, will take place...
Police close investigation into report of concern for child in Dundee
Police have concluded their investigation into a report over concerns for the welfare of a young girl in Dundee. Officers said a member of the public said they saw the child in the Fairmuir Park area of the city at about 19:20 on Sunday. Police said there had been no...
Man questioned over murder of Damien Heagney who was found in reservoir
A 39 year-old man is being questioned by police investigating the murder of Damien Heagney. A murder investigation was launched after the remains of Mr Heagney, 47, were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, County Tyrone, in August. Mr Heagney, from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year's...
