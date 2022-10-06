ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force One finishes mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force One's 84-member team is heading back to Ohio after completing its mission in Florida. The team was officially demobilized at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Jack Reall, an Ohio Task Force One member and former Columbus firefighter, said it was overwhelming to see...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus firefighters honor fallen heroes with 'Last Alarm' ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus firefighters gathered near the intersection of Marconi Boulevard and Broad Street to honor firefighters that died in 2022 with a "Last Alarm" ceremony. During the 2022 Columbus Division of Fire Firefighter Memorial Service, 41 firefighters were honored for their commitment to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio begins the state's first-ever School Safety Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just last month swarms of deputies and police responded to a call at Licking Valley High School about an active shooter, although the call was just a prank, but all too real for those involved. Situations like that are why school districts know they must...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State-Iowa game time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Instead of college, many head for building trades and unions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Instead of taking classes in history or sociology at a four-year college, Curtis Bowmar and Mitch Campbell are in class learning how to hang drywall and install metal beams and studs. They’re two of the many who are bypassing four years of college -- and...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

There's a name for Cheeto dust and it now has a 17-foot statue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Anyone who has eaten Cheetos knows the orange, cheesy mess left behind on their fingertips. You might wash them off, suck off the dust, or wipe them on whatever surface when no one is looking. Turns out there is a name for the cheesy dust.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH

