kfdi.com
October 9, 2022
Firefighters found one person dead after a three-alarm fire that destroyed two structures near downtown Wichita late Saturday. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. at a two-story home near Broadway and Murdock, and it spread to.
kfdi.com
COVID Rental Assistance Program Ends in Wichita
The City of Wichita ended has ended its participation in the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERAP. The program helped residents struggling during the pandemic with rent and utilities. City officials said that funding for the program as been exhausted entirely as of last Wednesday, Sept. 28th. Statewide funds...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider killed in south Wichita crash
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Wichita man dead late Monday morning. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Broadway. Officers found EMS crews working on life-saving measures, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 62-year-old Clay Worley.
kfdi.com
Fatal crash closes K-15 at 55th S.
One person was killed and another was seriously in a crash in south Wichita. Crews were called to 55th Street South and K-15 shortly after 7 a.m., and found a pickup had ended up in the ditch after the crash. Sedgwick County deputies said a Chevy Silverado pickup was going...
kfdi.com
Prairie Fire Marathon to Impact Downtown Travel this Weekend
The Wichita Prairie Fire Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K races are this Sunday, Oct. 9th, and the 9-mile course will impact travel in the city. Runners from 33 states, Canada and Ireland have signed up for the race. WPD and volunteers will be at intersections to control traffic along the...
kfdi.com
WSU to play Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena
Wichita State University will host Oklahoma State in a college basketball matchup at INTRUST Bank Arena in December. The game is one of the oldest basketball rivalries for the Shockers, and it will be played Saturday, December 17th at 8 p.m. This is the annual downtown game for the Shockers, and tickets will go on sale Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m.
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County deputy killed in crash near Maize
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy died in a crash Friday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near 29th Street North and 135th West, just outside Maize. One of the drivers, Deputy Sidnee Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second...
kfdi.com
Wichita police officer arrested for DUI in Newton
A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday in Newton on DUI charges. The Wichita Police Department said in a press release that officer Louis Hebert was booked into the Harvey County jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by the...
kfdi.com
Monday, Oct. 10th Proclaimed Indigenous Peoples Day
During the October 4th City Council meeting, Mayor Whipple proclaimed that the City of Wichita would recognize Monday, October 10th as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This holiday is celebrated across the United States and commemorates the shared history and culture of Native Americans. The Native American Community Resource Coalition will...
