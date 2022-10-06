Wichita State University will host Oklahoma State in a college basketball matchup at INTRUST Bank Arena in December. The game is one of the oldest basketball rivalries for the Shockers, and it will be played Saturday, December 17th at 8 p.m. This is the annual downtown game for the Shockers, and tickets will go on sale Friday, October 14th at 10 a.m.

