Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC New York
Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit
A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said. The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
Man survives getting hit by 'A' train in Midtown while on subway tracks
A 22-year-old is alive after being struck by an MTA subway in Manhattan early Sunday.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BX crowd chases away driver who struck pedestrian leaving him critically injured
An angry group of people chased a 25-year-old man away from the scene of a Bronx car crash after he hit a 26-year-old man who was crossing the street Saturday night, police said.
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Alleged attacker held without bail in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack. Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night. Moore, 38, […]
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
EXCLUSIVE: Bronx tenant robbed after fire rips through basement of University Heights building
A Bronx tenant spoke one-on-one with News 12’s Julio Avila about being robbed just days after a fire tore through the basement of her apartment building.
2nd suspect arrested in deadly double shooting in Harlem
The second suspect has been arrested by police after deadly double shooting in East Harlem. Mario Jones, 31, now faces murder and weapon charges.
Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of man in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police have released pictures of the suspect wanted for the deadly stabbing of a man in Brooklyn. Police said 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside a bar on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. Cox collapsed and later died at the hospital. Police said Cox and the suspect got into a verbal dispute, which led to the stabbing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Dog Missing After Car Briefly Stolen During Woman's Trip to Bronx for Funeral
A New Jersey woman is desperate to find Basil, her emotional support dog taken away in her stolen car while she was in the Bronx on Friday for a funeral. The woman suspects her dog was let go after her car was swiped near Boston Road and found ditched without the keys a short time later on East 137th Street.
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
NBC New York
Alleged Subway Stabber Arrested for Killing of NYC Father of 2 Returning Home From Work
A man accused of fatally stabbing a father of two heading home from his job at Citi Field on Thursday, in what police officials have called an unprovoked attack, has been arrested on murder charges. Charles Moore was getting off a northbound 4 train at the East 176th Street station...
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
Fox News
834K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3