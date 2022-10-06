'Their lives are never going to be the same': Floridians begin difficult task of recovering from Ian

Read full article on original website
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
'We're alive': Woman rescues elderly parents from flooded home during Hurricane Ian
Floridians sift through the flood-soaked rubble of their homes after Ian barreled through the Sunshine State nearly two weeks ago.
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region this week.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
Watch: Pixy the pig among animals plucked from Hurricane Ian's floodwaters in Florida
Teams have been scouring Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed into the region last week, looking for people who survived the storm. There is one team, though, that has been searching for animals trapped in the aftermath.
Fort Myers church becomes symbol of hope for those suffering from Hurricane Ian
A Fort Myers church has become a symbol of hope for many impacted by a cataclysmic storm that ripped through the coastal communities of Southwest Florida.
A Fort Myers development proposal may be the first gauge of the Gulf Coast's post-Ian approach
Most of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast was caused by water and storm surge — and that’s made many residents more wary of the coastal development plans that have become so common there, including one that officials will vote on next month. For the...
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
One resident weathered the hurricane on the island, 44-year-old Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz, and has made several illicit visits back by boat.
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
Hurricane Ian by the numbers: The scope of the catastrophic damage
Hurricane Ian is sure to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. history, after battering Southwest Florida last week.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Collier County beaches remain closed following Hurricane Ian
Beaches are still closed to the public at this time in the City of Naples and Collier County. The city has been clearing sand to make conditions safe for residents when it’s time for them to return.
Providing hope for Hurricane Ian victims, one clean shirt at time
Hurricane Ian devastated many communities across Florida. Now, Tide Loads of Hope and Matthew 25: Ministries have partnered up to provide laundry services, personal care supplies and more for storm victims.
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
