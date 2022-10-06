ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Federal Court grants Copelin’s request for mental examination

By David Gay
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Federal Court have granted the motion from the legal team of a 40-year-old Amarillo man who was recently charged with threats to law enforcement, along with multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media, asking for him to undergo mental examination and determining if he is competent enough to stand trial.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 40-year-old Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was charged after he allegedly made social media threats to go “kamikaze” against “white law enforcement” under the “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood” social media display name. Other alleged threats Copelin made include that he allegedly threatened to “kill Jews in the government and law enforcement,” allegedly threatening to “shoot Mexicans, who he felt ‘shouldn’t even be here” and allegedly threatened to “hang supporters of a Texas gubernatorial candidate.”

In documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division titled “Motion for Examination of Competency to Stand Trial and Sanity at Time Alleged Offense Committed,” Copelin’s legal team is asking Amarillo Federal Court officials for an order, asking that Copelin be examined at a United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners to determine “whether he is competent to stand trial and whether or not he was legally insane at the time of commission of the alleged offense.”

According to the documents, Copelin’s legal team said they believe that he is “suffering from a mental disorder or defect which may render him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense.” The documents go on to say that a representative from the prosecution’s legal team, identified as Jeffrey R. Haag, has indicated that they agree with the motion.

In documents filed Wednesday, United States Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno granted the joint motion, with the court finding “reasonable cause to doubt the Defendant’s mental fitness.” Reno ordered that Copelin be committed to the custody of the Attorney General for placement in a “suitable facility closest to the Court, for a period not to exceed 30 days, unless such period is extended for good cause…”

“Defendant’s Preliminary Examination and Detention Hearing are postponed until the matter of Defendant’s competency is resolved,” the documents read.

Copelin was initially charged via criminal complaint and arrested in Amarillo on Sept. 29, according to previous reports. He faces up to 15 years in prison on the current charges.

