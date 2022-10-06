ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro motorbike rider, Chrissy Rouse, 26, dies in hospital after horror crash at British Superbike Championship race

By Will Potter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
BRITISH champion rider Chrissy Rouse tragically died this afternoon following a horror crash at a British Superbike race.

The 26-year-old racer, from Newcastle, suffered a significant head injury after crashing and being struck by an oncoming rider at an event on Sunday.

Chrissy Rouse 26, died in hospital after horror crash at British Superbike Championship race Credit: Twitter
The crash happened at the Donnington Park Circuit in Leicestershire Credit: Rex

The national champion rider crashed on his opening lap during the third race at Donnington Speedway in Leicestershire, where he was placed in a medically induced coma at the track's medical centre.

He was then rushed to Queens Medical Centre University Hospital, Nottingham, for further treatment.

Chrissy underwent an emergency neurosurgery procedure, but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

A statement from the British Superbike Championship said: “It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse aged 26, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has succumbed to his injuries, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in hospital earlier this afternoon."

Rouse's family thanked his fans and the British Superbike community for their support, and ask for privacy at this time as they attempt to deal with their devastating loss.

Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board has vowed to investigate how the incident occurred.

Tributes have poured in across the racing industry for the British champion following his passing.

Fellow racer Jack Kennedy, who set off beside Chrissy at the start of his final race, said on Twitter he was "absolutely devastated" by the loss.

"You were an absolute gentleman off track & a fierce competitor on track", he added.

Racing commentator Tom Gaymor tweeted: "Utterly heartbreaking news.

"Chrissy Rouse you were the most wonderful young man, you touched everyone who crossed your path with your kindness and humility."

The coroner, police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board are working together in order to investigate the full circumstances of the accident that led to his passing.

#Motorbike#British
