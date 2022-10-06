Read full article on original website
Related
WAMU
1A Remaking America: Abortion on the ballot
In August, Kansas voters surprised the country when they overwhelmingly voted against a constitutional amendment that would have banned abortion in the state. Now, several more states—including Kentucky, California, Montana, Michigan, and Vermont—are voting on abortion next month. According to a poll from NPR and PBS last month,...
Voters want more protection from harmful chemicals: poll
Most American voters say they want more government and industry protection from toxic chemicals, a new poll has found. Not only do the 1,200 respondents to the survey overwhelmingly want assurances that consumer products are free from harmful chemicals, but they are also willing to pay more for the privilege. In the poll — commissioned […]
Comments / 0