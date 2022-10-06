Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
NBC Connecticut
Windham Hospital Nurses, Healthcare Professionals Continue Contract Negotiations
Nurses and healthcare professionals from Windham Hospital have been in contract talks with Hartford Healthcare for almost a year. While one union seems to be making progress, the other could be moving toward a strike. It’s been nearly three weeks since nurses at Windham Hospital went on strike, and they’re...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Union Keeps Pressure on Hartford HealthCare
ROCKY HILL, CT — Nurses from Windham Hospital met Monday with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in an effort to ramp up pressure on Hartford HealthCare to provide better pay and health insurance benefits as part of ongoing contract negotiations. Blumenthal and members of the AFT unions representing Windham Hospital...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opens in Hartford
(WTNH) – We want to mention a special moment in Hartford that happened a week and a half ago. The new Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opened in Hartford. Owned and operated by the Community Renewal Team. The new shelter is in a former hotel in Hartford’s...
East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
NECN
Four URI Students Arrested After Police Break Up Large House Party
Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested over the weekend after police broke up a large house party with up to 400 people in attendance. Police said they were called to a South Kingstown address around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a noise complaint, WJAR-TV reports. When they got there,...
Yale Daily News
City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing
A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
Eyewitness News
Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
Middlebury Animal Rescue Issues 'Emergency Plea' For All Dogs To Be Adopted Ahead Of Closure
A Connecticut animal rescue nonprofit issued an urgent alert that all of its dogs need to be adopted within a month. Brass City Rescue Alliance, located in the New Haven County town of Middlebury, said in an announcement on Monday, Oct. 10, that it will soon be closing until further notice.
Eyewitness News
Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect
As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Witnesses of Serious Crash in West Hartford
Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend. Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday. Authorities have not released details about the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department...
Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
