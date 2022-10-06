ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ctnewsjunkie.com

Union Keeps Pressure on Hartford HealthCare

ROCKY HILL, CT — Nurses from Windham Hospital met Monday with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in an effort to ramp up pressure on Hartford HealthCare to provide better pay and health insurance benefits as part of ongoing contract negotiations. Blumenthal and members of the AFT unions representing Windham Hospital...
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shooting victim dropped off at Hartford firehouse

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police responded to a report about a shooting on Monday morning. A Shotspotter detection said it happened in the area of 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old victim was transported to the Hartford Fire Department’s firehouse at 1515 Main St. by...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
New Haven Independent

Amid Shortage, Teachers Cite Disrespect

As the city’s public school district struggles to fill classrooms with permanent teachers, veteran local educators spoke out about feeling disrespected and underappreciated six weeks into a school year increasingly defined by a teacher shortage. Those two New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) educators are Kirsten Hopes-McFadden, an eighth-grade social...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Witnesses of Serious Crash in West Hartford

Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend. Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday. Authorities have not released details about the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
MADISON, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE

