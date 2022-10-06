ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Sheila Johnston Bauer

Sheila Johnston Bauer was gathered to her people and to her Creator on October 3, 2022. This Dallas girl was born on May 30, 1928, at Baylor Hospital and went home with her parents, Thomas Kilpatrick and Evelyn Smith Johnston, to a big sister, Muriel, and two brothers, Arnold (Buddy) and David.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

What a Difference Underground Detention Makes

City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy