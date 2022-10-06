Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hands-on: Refined elegance
Holding the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in your hand for the first time is an exercise in déjà vu. If last year's phones marked a total overhaul for Google's hardware philosophy — right down to the chipset powering it — these devices are designed to carry that legacy forward. But with another year of experience under their belt, it seems clear that the Made By Google team wants to convince even the most skeptical of iPhone owners that the Pixel 7 is ready to be your next phone, and honestly, they might be right.
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
The 5 best Google Pixel 7 features
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might not mark a radical design change like the Pixel 6, but that's probably a good thing. The Pixel 6 marked the adoption of a distinct visual style by Google, along with exciting features like the Tensor chip. Acknowledging its strengths, Google has stuck by these choices, making this year's iteration a distinct upgrade from last year's model.
Google Japan's Gboard bar is the worst keyboard ever
Google used to be well known for its April Fools' jokes. From an almost uninterrupted period spanning 2000 to 2019, the company kept up the tradition of giving us at least one joke announcement every April 1st. It stopped doing so because of the pandemic in 2020, and has yet to bring them back, but that hasn't stopped Google Japan from keeping the spirit alive (even though it's October). This latest "joke," though, might be more the stuff of terrors than something funny.
Will the Google Pixel 7 do a better job with pet photography?
I'm not a professional photographer, but I love taking photos of my pets. If they are doing something funny or weird or look particularly cute, I snap a photo. A consistent problem I have is that I can't get a good photo of my black-haired pets. Neither dog nor cat, in good or bad lighting, during the day or at night, no phone has captured them in a life-like way. Even a Google Pixel 6 Pro, can't get the job done. It's 2022, and with all the smartphone camera software and hardware improvements over the last few years, this should be a non-issue. Let's hope new phones, like the Google Pixel 7 series, will do better.
Google Pixel Watch was on sale in the UK hours before reveal, now removed
For a few hours, the Google Pixel Watch was available to buy on O2's website in the UK. The listing has since been removed, which suggests it was a mistake, and you weren't able to actually buy the smartwatch yet. The Google Pixel Watch launch is a matter of hours away, though, so we expect you'll be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers soon.
The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors in 2022
The Pixel 7 features a beautiful, almost bezel-free 6.3-inch display. Unfortunately, even though Google has plastered it with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, the display remains the most fragile part of the smartphone. An accidental bump or drop is bound to leave it bruised. So if you want the screen to keep looking as pretty as it was out of the box, a screen protector is a wise investment.
Grab Google’s fantastic Pixel 6a for just $350 during the Prime Early Access Sale
The Google Pixel 6a is one of our highest-rated budget phones of all time — it’s an easy recommendation even at its full price. But for the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale, the Pixel 6a is down to its lowest price ever. So if you’ve been eyeing the baby Pixel, now is the best time to pick one up, as Google’s excellent budget phone is down to just $350, slicing off a whole $100 for a limited period.
The latest Samsung One UI 5 beta is losing a useful feature
Samsung has been testing One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 series since early August. The company has been slow in rolling out new beta builds as it looks to fix all the reported bugs and issues. A couple of weeks after dropping the third One UI 5 beta with improved animations and new app icons, the Korean giant has released the fourth beta firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup. And this time around, it has pulled a key feature from the build: multi-user support.
Rakuten preps Pixel 7 launch with 4% cashback on Google Store purchases
In July this year, Rakuten started offering two percent cash back on every hardware purchase on the Google Store in the US. The offer went live right before the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro went up for pre-order on the big G's online store, allowing you to save more money on your purchase. Now, ahead of the launch of the Pixel 7 series and the recent release of new Nest hardware, Rakuten has upped the cash back on the Google Store to four percent, so you can save even more money on your new Google hardware purchases.
WhatsApp's new Premium subscription only unlocks two features
The upcoming WhatsApp Premium subscription for WhatsApp Business users is taking shape, and the new beta rollout for the service shows us exactly what you'll get as part of the monthly package. The latest beta build for WhatsApp shows us the new features designed for businesses to better interact with customers. WABetaInfo reports potential subscriptions can open the app's settings on their phone and access the new section titled WhatsApp Premium. On this page, potential customers can join the plan.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) vs. Chromecast with Google TV: What's the difference?
The Chromecast with Google TV is an easy-to-recommend streaming device that clocks in at a very reasonable price point of $50. But Google's added a new option to the mix: the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), a physically identical device that drops that already reasonable price even lower to $30. If you haven't been following the Chromecast saga very closely, it might not be immediately clear what's different between the two devices. Worry not, though — we're breaking it down right here.
On the Pixel 7, Google Assistant's Tensor superpowers are more delightful (and helpful) than ever
Google's new hardware may be the star of today's event, but as the company has demonstrated time and time again, it's Google software and services that really make using its devices the premium experience it is. With the arrival of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch, Google's sharing a few enhancements to Assistant that really build off the fantastic Tensor-powered on-device interactions we first got to know with the Pixel 6.
Google Pixel Watch will get fall detection, but not until next year
You’ve likely heard about the Google Pixel Watch since it was first teased in early 2022. The smartwatch is finally official - we’ve heard everything about the brand new Wear OS 3 smartwatch confirmed on stage alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If you preorder one, you should get it on October 13. One feature revealed during the Pixel Watch launch was that it would get fall detection, but Google has confirmed that it won’t be available at launch.
Where to preorder the Google Pixel Watch
Google is finally dipping its toes into the wearable market with the Pixel Watch. The company's first wearable takes on the best Android smartwatches of 2022 with a polished design and an unmatched software experience. With a price of $350, the Pixel Watch is not cheap. But if you take advantage of various preorder offers out there, you can get the watch for a reasonable price. So, check out the best Google Pixel Watch preorder deals below to get the watch on your wrist sooner than later.
Google pushes Pixel 7 Pro's zoom to the farthest in series history
With new Pixel releases, the one aspect where we normally expect the biggest improvements is when it comes to camera. The original Pixel phones in 2016 had amazing, AI-fueled cameras, and Google has kept that trend going for the last few years. With the new Pixel 7 lineup, it's no different. During its Made by Google event, the company talked about the lineup's increased zoom capabilities, and it's sure looking enticing.
Weekend poll: Did you pre-order the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or Pixel Watch?
It's been months of leaks and rumors, but this week, Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch. Early impressions of all three gadgets seem promising, and any remaining questions are sure to be answered by our forthcoming reviews. That said, not everyone needs an opinion before they know a gadget's made for them, and Google's latest smartwatch and smartphones went up for pre-order the very same day of the event.
15 new Google wallpapers are ready for your Pixel 7 delivery
The big talking point today is the Made By Google event, where we expect to see the full debut of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel Watch. If you own a Pixel phone, you'll be happy to learn there are now 15 new wallpapers for you to choose from directly from Google. You'll find them on the Pixel 7 if you're buying one, or you'll also be able to get these on a Pixel 3 or later Google device.
Some Google Pixel phones are struggling to reach emergency services — again
Google just launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and while right now getting your hands on one might feel like a life-or-death imperative, if you ever actually find yourself in legitimately dire straights, will your Pixel have your back? A disturbing number of users have been sharing reports of the problems they've faced struggling to dial and connect to emergency numbers from their Pixel phones.
Order the Google Pixel 7 through Amazon and get a $100 gift card
Google started accepting preorders for the Pixel 7 series right after its event ended on October 6. To attract customers, Google and various retailers across the launch markets are providing some tempting preorder deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Amazon is running a promotion of its own, where you can get the Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card. Or if it is the Pixel 7 Pro that you are eyeing, you can get it with a $200 gift card.
