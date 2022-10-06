Read full article on original website
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
Volunteers rescue rats illegally dumped in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's the sight that many don't want to see: hundreds of rats roaming or hiding in multiple Dauphin County communities. According to Steelton Police, the rodents were illegally dumped last week. Dozens of the domesticated rats have been rescued, but an unknown number are still on...
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured. The cause...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Chugging beer, downing doughnuts: It’s Harrisburg’s .5k race
It’s the race “for the rest of us”. Instead of the typical 5-kilometer race, which is equivalent to about 3.1 miles. The participants of this race in Harrisburg Saturday only had to traverse a third of a mile, or roughly 1,640 feet to reach the finish line.
Police cancel alert telling residents to ‘shelter in place’ in Cumberland County
Update 4:30 p.m.: Police have canceled this alert. No additional details were released. North Middleton Township police are asking residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of Regal View to shelter in place or vacate the area due to an ongoing incident. Police, who issued the warning just before 3...
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County, crews still on scene
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
Part of I-83 closed after York County crash
Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
'Lanterns of Light' returns for its fourth year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pappus House hosted its fourth Lanterns of Light event at Cousler Park Pond Sunday afternoon in Manchester Township. The event was a way for Pappus House families and other community members to remember their loved ones who’ve passed away. Participants decorated and personalized...
