ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA

Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Volunteers rescue rats illegally dumped in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's the sight that many don't want to see: hundreds of rats roaming or hiding in multiple Dauphin County communities. According to Steelton Police, the rodents were illegally dumped last week. Dozens of the domesticated rats have been rescued, but an unknown number are still on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Susquehanna, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Hallam, PA
York County, PA
Lifestyle
York County, PA
Government
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Infrastructure#Kayaks#Travel Destinations#The Lancaster Conservancy
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
abc27.com

York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Part of I-83 closed after York County crash

Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'Lanterns of Light' returns for its fourth year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pappus House hosted its fourth Lanterns of Light event at Cousler Park Pond Sunday afternoon in Manchester Township. The event was a way for Pappus House families and other community members to remember their loved ones who’ve passed away. Participants decorated and personalized...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy