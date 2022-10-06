ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
cardinalnews.org

Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Illinois Man Grows Biggest Pumpkin in the State, Displays it in Front of House

October is here! We’re smack dab in the middle of the fall season. And there’s one thing in season Halloween lovers can’t get enough of. The humble pumpkin. The big orange squash has practically become a cultural milestone when it comes to this time of year. Stores and loaded with pumpkin spiced treats and people display their artwork proudly carved into pumpkins in the front of homes all over the country.
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population

One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
Outsider.com

Arkansas Allows Hunters to Bag Collared Bears and Deer This Season

The state of Arkansas will allow hunters to bag collared bears and deer throughout this current hunting season. Those hunters who head out to the woods might notice bears and deer having new neckwear this fall. Yet that should not deter anyone out there from legally taking the animal. We get more information about this from AGFC chief of research Cory Gray, who has some comments about this matter.
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Fights Through Hurricane Ian Floodwaters To Save Disabled Brothers

A Florida woman is now sharing the heroic story of how she fought through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian in order to save her disabled brothers. During a recent interview with Fox Weather, Darcy Bishop revealed that her brothers were both born with cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s. The duo also has the mental development of a young child. Bishop explained that her parents had traveled to Wisconsin over the summer and she was home to care for her brothers during the storm. Although her parents were going to come home at the beginning of October, Bishop said she urged them to stay in Wisconsin due to the predictions of when Hurricane Ian would make landfall.
Outsider.com

US Heads Into Peak Deer Collision Season as Daylight Wanes

With daylight savings time ending on November 6th, the U.S. is preparing to head into the peak of deer colliding season. According to Fox Weather, the Insurance Information Institution says there were nearly two million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 2019 and 2020. With that said, numerous agencies are now warning motorists to be on the lookout for deer as the animal’s prime-time mating season is now underway.
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Michigan Police Rescue Owl Trapped in Soccer Goal

Michigan police sprung into action to rescue an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday (October 9th). According to a Facebook post, the Canton Police were called to Field Elementary School to help free the distressed owl. Officer Peterson, along with others, was able to untangle the bird and set it free. The police department shared some pictures of the rescue.
