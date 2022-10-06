Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Surpasses 100 as Rescue Efforts Continue
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has climbed over 100 as additional fatalities have been reported in multiple states and Cuba. Reportedly, the total at the moment is 103 people. The majority of casualties occurred in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall there Wednesday afternoon. At landfall, it was a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
PHOTO: Illinois Man Grows Biggest Pumpkin in the State, Displays it in Front of House
October is here! We’re smack dab in the middle of the fall season. And there’s one thing in season Halloween lovers can’t get enough of. The humble pumpkin. The big orange squash has practically become a cultural milestone when it comes to this time of year. Stores and loaded with pumpkin spiced treats and people display their artwork proudly carved into pumpkins in the front of homes all over the country.
Minnesota DNR Makes Big Request From Hunters to Help Manage Deer Population
One Department of Natural Resources (DNR) branch is coming up with plans to help utilize a valuable on-the-ground resource when collecting data on the deer population in the area. Officials know well that hunters spend hours upon hours in the woods waiting for their prizes to make themselves known. Sometimes, these hunters even remain in the woods for days as they patiently wait for the animals to emerge.
Man Spends Almost Three Months Kayaking 2,000 Miles From California to Hawaii
A man in California started a more than 2,000-mile journey to Hawaii on June 21, 2022. After 91 days and 9 hours, he made it from Monterey, California to Hilo, Hawaii. He was deeply tanned, with a full beard and muscular arms, because he made the trip solely in a kayak.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
Arkansas Allows Hunters to Bag Collared Bears and Deer This Season
The state of Arkansas will allow hunters to bag collared bears and deer throughout this current hunting season. Those hunters who head out to the woods might notice bears and deer having new neckwear this fall. Yet that should not deter anyone out there from legally taking the animal. We get more information about this from AGFC chief of research Cory Gray, who has some comments about this matter.
Minnesota DNR Asks Deer Hunters For Their Observations in the Field
In order to gain a better understanding of the condition of the state’s deer population, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to share their observations from the field. The goal of this effort is to not only explore a new avenue of information but also...
Professional Canoer ‘Died Fighting’ Waves and Wind During Race on Lake Michigan
Professional canoer Nick Walton died on Oct. 8 during an unsanctioned race on Lake Michigan. According to the Michigan Canoe Racing Association, Walton was competing against “many others” over the weekend. But the race was in no way affiliated with the organization. The death came after continuous strong winds and waves hit the canoer.
WATCH: Fisherman Pulls Up on Iguana Swimming in the Ocean 10 Miles Offshore
Not something anyone sees every day, a fisherman pulled up on an Iguana that was swimming in the ocean 10 miles offshore. Last month, Key West, Florida’s Delph Fishing shared a video of the Iguana’s ocean recovery. “10 miles offshore and this thing floats by,” the caption reads.
Florida Woman Fights Through Hurricane Ian Floodwaters To Save Disabled Brothers
A Florida woman is now sharing the heroic story of how she fought through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian in order to save her disabled brothers. During a recent interview with Fox Weather, Darcy Bishop revealed that her brothers were both born with cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s. The duo also has the mental development of a young child. Bishop explained that her parents had traveled to Wisconsin over the summer and she was home to care for her brothers during the storm. Although her parents were going to come home at the beginning of October, Bishop said she urged them to stay in Wisconsin due to the predictions of when Hurricane Ian would make landfall.
US Heads Into Peak Deer Collision Season as Daylight Wanes
With daylight savings time ending on November 6th, the U.S. is preparing to head into the peak of deer colliding season. According to Fox Weather, the Insurance Information Institution says there were nearly two million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 2019 and 2020. With that said, numerous agencies are now warning motorists to be on the lookout for deer as the animal’s prime-time mating season is now underway.
PHOTOS: Michigan Police Rescue Owl Trapped in Soccer Goal
Michigan police sprung into action to rescue an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday (October 9th). According to a Facebook post, the Canton Police were called to Field Elementary School to help free the distressed owl. Officer Peterson, along with others, was able to untangle the bird and set it free. The police department shared some pictures of the rescue.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
10 Great Places to Celebrate Christmas in Virginia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The Christmas season tends to be filled with festive joy and wonder, no matter where you are. It’s a time for surrounding yourself with loved ones and creating special memories that will last...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Bow Hunter Impaled by Another’s Arrow Airlifted out of Colorado Wilderness
In Colorado, the life of a bow hunter probably was saved thanks to his rescue beacon after being impaled by another arrow. This all takes place in the Colorado wilderness. Now, the hunter happened to be impaled above his knee. This happened while he was hiking off trail, a member of the Routt County Search and Rescue said as CBS News reported.
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
Outsider.com
