A Florida woman is now sharing the heroic story of how she fought through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian in order to save her disabled brothers. During a recent interview with Fox Weather, Darcy Bishop revealed that her brothers were both born with cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s. The duo also has the mental development of a young child. Bishop explained that her parents had traveled to Wisconsin over the summer and she was home to care for her brothers during the storm. Although her parents were going to come home at the beginning of October, Bishop said she urged them to stay in Wisconsin due to the predictions of when Hurricane Ian would make landfall.

