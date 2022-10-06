ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witness to Guilford crime escapes injury at hands of crooks

GUILFORD, Conn. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the state. Saturday afternoon, in Guilford, a woman who witnessed one of these crimes in progress narrowly escaped serious injury at the hands of the perpetrators. Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., the parking lot of the Central Hospital...
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford police investigating homicide on Park Street

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating after a homicide on Park Street Tuesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert initially said the death was suspicious and several hours later confirmed it was being investigated as a homicide. The death occurred in one of the city's busiest business districts. Police are...
HARTFORD, CT
‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
CROMWELL, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford police find 9-month-old safe inside stolen vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. — A nine-month-old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford on Saturday night. Hartford police said at approximately 8:06 p.m., they were alerted to a stolen vehicle with a nine-month-old child inside. Responding officers learned that the child's mother left the child in the vehicle with a female acquaintance, and the mother went inside the business at 2996 main street.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Recovers After Random Attack in Windsor Locks, Bond Goes Up for Alleged Attacker

A Hartford judge increased the bond for a man accused of randomly attacking a 70-year-old woman while she was exercising in Windsor Locks. Alexander Russell, 40, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack, according to Windsor Locks police. Russell is accused of running up behind the woman, viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and causing her to fall to the ground.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Suspects smashed witness' windows when caught stealing catalytic converter in Guilford, police say

GUILFORD — A witness attempting to capture a crime committed in broad daylight Saturday ended up with smashed windows, according to the Guilford Police Department. Three men were allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a business parking lot near Goose Lane and Boston Post Road. As they were doing that, the suspects saw a witness in a nearby vehicle trying to record video of the incident, prompting them to smash the witness' car windows before fleeing, police said in a Facebook post Saturday night.
GUILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary

A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
