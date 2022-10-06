Read full article on original website
Police: RI man arrested after suspicious device found at Connecticut drive-in
Matthew Farley was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal attempt to manufacture a bomb and breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.
Coventry man charged after shooting at deer in backyard
The DEM said environmental officers received a report from a homeowner in Coventry, who heard two gun shots and had a deer die on their property.
Witness to Guilford crime escapes injury at hands of crooks
GUILFORD, Conn. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the state. Saturday afternoon, in Guilford, a woman who witnessed one of these crimes in progress narrowly escaped serious injury at the hands of the perpetrators. Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., the parking lot of the Central Hospital...
Hartford police investigating homicide on Park Street
HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating after a homicide on Park Street Tuesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert initially said the death was suspicious and several hours later confirmed it was being investigated as a homicide. The death occurred in one of the city's busiest business districts. Police are...
‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
Robberies in New London County believed to be connected: State Police
GROTON, Conn. — Police believe a series of robberies in New London County on Friday night are connected. In a matter of hours, a convenience store, a marketplace, a smoke shop, and three gas stations got hit. FOX61 spoke with a clerk at Pump N' Munch Convenience Store in...
Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation
A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
Police investigating shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
Hartford police find 9-month-old safe inside stolen vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. — A nine-month-old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford on Saturday night. Hartford police said at approximately 8:06 p.m., they were alerted to a stolen vehicle with a nine-month-old child inside. Responding officers learned that the child's mother left the child in the vehicle with a female acquaintance, and the mother went inside the business at 2996 main street.
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
Windsor Locks Woman Assaulted In Surprise Attack By Homeless Man, Police Say
A woman was allegedly seriously assaulted while taking a morning exercise walk by a homeless man. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Windsor Locks. According to Lt. Paul Cherniack, of the Windsor Locks Police, the woman, who is in her 70s, was...
Woman Recovers After Random Attack in Windsor Locks, Bond Goes Up for Alleged Attacker
A Hartford judge increased the bond for a man accused of randomly attacking a 70-year-old woman while she was exercising in Windsor Locks. Alexander Russell, 40, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack, according to Windsor Locks police. Russell is accused of running up behind the woman, viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and causing her to fall to the ground.
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
One-year-old child and mother seriously injured in Southington crash, police say
SOUTHINGTON — A mother and her 1-year-old child were seriously injured in a crash in Southington Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the four-vehicle crash at West Street and Westwood Road around 1:50 p.m. Friday, police said in a release. "Investigation revealed that a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado...
Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance
A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end. This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street. Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.
Suspects smashed witness' windows when caught stealing catalytic converter in Guilford, police say
GUILFORD — A witness attempting to capture a crime committed in broad daylight Saturday ended up with smashed windows, according to the Guilford Police Department. Three men were allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a business parking lot near Goose Lane and Boston Post Road. As they were doing that, the suspects saw a witness in a nearby vehicle trying to record video of the incident, prompting them to smash the witness' car windows before fleeing, police said in a Facebook post Saturday night.
Four URI Students Arrested After Police Break Up Large House Party
Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested over the weekend after police broke up a large house party with up to 400 people in attendance. Police said they were called to a South Kingstown address around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a noise complaint, WJAR-TV reports. When they got there,...
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary
A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
Man arraigned in court for alleged attack on 70-year-old woman in Windsor Locks
HARTFORD, Conn. — The man who police said allegedly assaulted an elderly woman Thursday morning in Windsor Locks faced a judge Friday morning. This all happened as the woman was going for her usual morning jog. During the arraignment, FOX61 learned that 40-year-old Alexander Russell is homeless. His attorney...
