Motley Fool

The Twitter-Elon Musk Deal Takes Some More Turns

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

From China-Taiwan tensions to the war in Ukraine, Elon Musk is doling out peace plans — and upsetting nearly everyone involved

Officials are pushing back on Elon Musk's proposed solutions to China-Taiwan tensions and the Ukraine war. In a recent interview, he suggested making Taiwan a special administrative zone, similar to Hong Kong. Neither Taiwanese nor Chinese officials appeared pleased by the billionaire's advice. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in...
ECONOMY
Elon Musk
Donald Trump
The Verge

China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg has pumped millions into Meta's bid to copy popular platforms like Clubhouse, Substack, and Amazon — but has usually failed because of internal debates and clumsy execution

Meta said Tuesday it was shutting down Bulletin, a Substack competitor. Meta has also experimented with imitations of Clubhouse and even Amazon's marketplace. Meta's mixed results show that greater resources don't always merit greater success in tech. Oscar Wilde famously wrote that imitation is the "sincerest form of flattery." Meta...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Trump shares bizarre nature documentary voiceover video of himself: ‘This lion has a huge mane, he’s so hot’

Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video clip of himself during his presidential days – but with a voiceover imitating a nature documentary valorising the lion.The clip, roughly one minute and 20 seconds long, was posted on his Truth Social account late on Monday and shows him waving to people while the narrator can be heard saying, “This lion, he’s the king of the jungle... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot”.“Now when the lion comes, they start messing with him, biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything. The lioness, she starts messing with him,...
POTUS
TechCrunch

Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!

I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
BUSINESS
CNET

The Try Guys Drama With Ned Fulmer Gets the SNL Treatment

Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama terrain. A skit from Saturday's episode parodies a video in which the three...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

PayPal Says Misinformation Fine Policy Update Sent in Error

PayPal said Monday it has no plans to fine customers for using its service to spread misinformation, adding that an earlier policy update outlining a plan to fine users $2,500 for such an act was issued in error. PayPal drew widespread criticism over the weekend after the company published an...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Quartz

The US government is growing more determined to regulate crypto

“​​Are you guys into crypto????” Kim Kardashian wrote in May 2021, on an Instagram story. “This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token!”. The post, which mentioned it was an “#ad,” linked to the website of...
U.S. POLITICS

