Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk welcomes Kanye West 'back to Twitter' after Instagram places a restriction on the rapper's account for violations
Elon Musk welcomed Kanye West "back to Twitter" Saturday after Instagram placed a restriction on his account. West posted a photo throwing shade at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with whom Musk often clashes. Meta told Insider that West violated Instagram's policies, but declined to specify which one. Tesla CEO Elon...
Banks stand to lose at least $500m if they fund Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover
Morgan Stanley and six others committed in April to raise $13bn in debt to finance the purchase – before a deterioration in credit markets
Motley Fool
The Twitter-Elon Musk Deal Takes Some More Turns
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
From China-Taiwan tensions to the war in Ukraine, Elon Musk is doling out peace plans — and upsetting nearly everyone involved
Officials are pushing back on Elon Musk's proposed solutions to China-Taiwan tensions and the Ukraine war. In a recent interview, he suggested making Taiwan a special administrative zone, similar to Hong Kong. Neither Taiwanese nor Chinese officials appeared pleased by the billionaire's advice. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk says SpaceX has already spent $80 million sending Starlink kits to Ukraine, with costs rising to over $100 million by the end of 2022
Elon Musk said sending Starlink systems to Ukraine has been costly for SpaceX. The CEO said it already cost $80 million and will reach over $100 million by end of the year. His comment came after the Financial Times reported "catastrophic" outages amid the war. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said...
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Why Tesla Stock Tanked Friday
The mix of news surrounding Tesla gave investors more reasons to sell than buy today.
Mark Zuckerberg has pumped millions into Meta's bid to copy popular platforms like Clubhouse, Substack, and Amazon — but has usually failed because of internal debates and clumsy execution
Meta said Tuesday it was shutting down Bulletin, a Substack competitor. Meta has also experimented with imitations of Clubhouse and even Amazon's marketplace. Meta's mixed results show that greater resources don't always merit greater success in tech. Oscar Wilde famously wrote that imitation is the "sincerest form of flattery." Meta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump shares bizarre nature documentary voiceover video of himself: ‘This lion has a huge mane, he’s so hot’
Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video clip of himself during his presidential days – but with a voiceover imitating a nature documentary valorising the lion.The clip, roughly one minute and 20 seconds long, was posted on his Truth Social account late on Monday and shows him waving to people while the narrator can be heard saying, “This lion, he’s the king of the jungle... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot”.“Now when the lion comes, they start messing with him, biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything. The lioness, she starts messing with him,...
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
CNET
The Try Guys Drama With Ned Fulmer Gets the SNL Treatment
Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama terrain. A skit from Saturday's episode parodies a video in which the three...
CNET
PayPal Says Misinformation Fine Policy Update Sent in Error
PayPal said Monday it has no plans to fine customers for using its service to spread misinformation, adding that an earlier policy update outlining a plan to fine users $2,500 for such an act was issued in error. PayPal drew widespread criticism over the weekend after the company published an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
SNL Skit Parodies The Try Guys' Response to Ned Fulmer Drama
Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama territory. A skit from the Oct. 8 episode parodies a video, released earlier...
Quartz
The US government is growing more determined to regulate crypto
“Are you guys into crypto????” Kim Kardashian wrote in May 2021, on an Instagram story. “This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token!”. The post, which mentioned it was an “#ad,” linked to the website of...
Comments / 0