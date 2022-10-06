Read full article on original website
Related
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
muddyrivernews.com
Second-degree murder charges filed against two people in connection to Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Four people have taken into custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Monday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal.
2 Hannibal Residents Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault
Four suspects have been arrested and now two have been charged in a weekend assault that resulted in a man's death. As a result, two Hannibal residents have now officially been charged with 2nd degree murder. According to the Hannibal Police Department press release, the assault happened early Sunday morning...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
Ralls County woman now living in Alabama admits to embezzling $1.2 million from employer, faces 30 years in prison
ST. LOUIS – A woman formerly from Perry, Mo., admitted on Thursday to embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer during a six-year span. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, admitted taking advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business to write checks to herself, according to a press release from the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says, Sheriff Chism was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. Maylee says, Chism was processed through the Randolph County The post Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 26-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Kevin F. Glasscock and Barbara A. Glasscock of La Grange, Mo.,...
wlds.com
Grootens Set to Become Adams County Sheriff
Jacksonville’s former Chief of Police is set to become Adams County’s top law enforcement officer. 69 year old Tony Grootens is running unopposed as a Republican as Adams County Sheriff this November. Muddy River News reports that Grootens will take over as Adams County’s sheriff on Dec. 1. He replaces Rich Wagner, who was appointed as sheriff on Sept. 16, 2020, but announced in March he would not run in the November election. Wagner, who replaced Brian VonderHaar, has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 27 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
muddyrivernews.com
With no opponent in November election, Grootens prepares to inherit duties as Adams County sheriff
QUINCY — Tony Grootens was ready to spend as much time as necessary during October as he campaigned to become the next sheriff of Adams County. However, with no Democrat opposing him in the November election, Grootens instead is preparing for his new job. “I thought for sure there...
Police: Tractors, other equipment stolen in Montgomery County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several vehicles and items were stolen Tuesday off of Route N near Mineola, Missouri, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. A witness observed a white male wearing a ball cap driving a blue and white Ford tractor around the property. The witness observed the tractor leaving the property, driving west on The post Police: Tractors, other equipment stolen in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 7, 2022
Michelle K Catron, 53, 513 Hampshire, Cheating at 132 N 5th. NTA 128. Kyle R Cutforth, 34, Liberty, Aggravated Domestic Battery at 822 Spring, Apt C. 177. Anthony T Saxberry, 29, 911 Jersey, Apt C, Aggravated Battery at 906 Hampshire. Lodged 177. Cody T Snell, 25, Laprarie, Failure to Yield...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Axe Company owners buy building at 625 Maine, plan to add recreational activities
Pictured from left are Ryan Christian and Heather Rees, Electric Fountain Brewing; Jessica Tomlinson and Katherine Aubuchon, Crush Salon; Jordan Lenz, Curtis Sethaler and Jarid Jones, Quincy Axe Company; Brenden Massner, Bank of Springfield; Dawson Seals, Bea Flesner and Ty Covert, Quincy Axe Company. | Photo courtesy of Experience Quincy.
Pen City Current
Supervisors look at other Keokuk EMS facility options
LEE COUNTY - County officials have changed direction a bit on where to house Keokuk EMS staff and equipment. At Monday's regular meeting of the Lee County Supervisors, discussion and possible action could be taken on acquiring property at two locations in the city. Previously the county had almost settled...
Comments / 1