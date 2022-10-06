ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralls County, MO

Comments / 1

muddyrivernews.com

Second-degree murder charges filed against two people in connection to Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Four people have taken into custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Monday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Ralls County woman now living in Alabama admits to embezzling $1.2 million from employer, faces 30 years in prison

ST. LOUIS – A woman formerly from Perry, Mo., admitted on Thursday to embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer during a six-year span. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, admitted taking advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business to write checks to herself, according to a press release from the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI

Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says, Sheriff Chism was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. Maylee says, Chism was processed through the Randolph County The post Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 26-30, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Kevin F. Glasscock and Barbara A. Glasscock of La Grange, Mo.,...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Grootens Set to Become Adams County Sheriff

Jacksonville’s former Chief of Police is set to become Adams County’s top law enforcement officer. 69 year old Tony Grootens is running unopposed as a Republican as Adams County Sheriff this November. Muddy River News reports that Grootens will take over as Adams County’s sheriff on Dec. 1. He replaces Rich Wagner, who was appointed as sheriff on Sept. 16, 2020, but announced in March he would not run in the November election. Wagner, who replaced Brian VonderHaar, has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 27 years.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Tractors, other equipment stolen in Montgomery County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several vehicles and items were stolen Tuesday off of Route N near Mineola, Missouri, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. A witness observed a white male wearing a ball cap driving a blue and white Ford tractor around the property. The witness observed the tractor leaving the property, driving west on The post Police: Tractors, other equipment stolen in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family loses home to fire in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 7, 2022

Michelle K Catron, 53, 513 Hampshire, Cheating at 132 N 5th. NTA 128. Kyle R Cutforth, 34, Liberty, Aggravated Domestic Battery at 822 Spring, Apt C. 177. Anthony T Saxberry, 29, 911 Jersey, Apt C, Aggravated Battery at 906 Hampshire. Lodged 177. Cody T Snell, 25, Laprarie, Failure to Yield...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Supervisors look at other Keokuk EMS facility options

LEE COUNTY - County officials have changed direction a bit on where to house Keokuk EMS staff and equipment. At Monday's regular meeting of the Lee County Supervisors, discussion and possible action could be taken on acquiring property at two locations in the city. Previously the county had almost settled...
LEE COUNTY, IA

