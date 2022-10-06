SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department is looking for a Missing Indigenous Person who was last seen at a gas station earlier this month. Police say 23-year-old Steven Maupin was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.

