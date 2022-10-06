Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Trial date set in manslaughter case, resolution possible
A trial date was set in the manslaughter case against Jeremy Ryan Smith Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court, though a possible resolution is not out of the question. Smith appeared virtually before Judge Andrew Self, and public defender Doug Moore says he believes the case can be resolved, but he and the Commonwealth have yet to reach an agreement, so a trial date could be set in the meantime.
wkdzradio.com
The Way Looking to Expand Services With New Building
The opening of The Barn Teen Clothing Closet adjacent to the Way Christian Youth Center last week was the first part of an ever-growing footprint for the Lafayette Street complex. The Way purchased the land and two buildings — one of which was an old tobacco barn — adjacent to...
clarksvillenow.com
2 more Clarksville homicides added to Crime Stoppers cold case list
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two more cold cases have been added to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers list of cold cases to solve. The first new case that Crime Stoppers and Clarksville Police Department detectives are asking for assistance in solving is that of Anthony Richardson, who was killed Oct. 6, 2019.
whopam.com
Clarksville woman charged in death of teen
A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Order Burn Ban Until Further Notice
Effective immediately and until further notice, officials have issued a burn ban for all of Trigg County — as weather conditions continue to create dry, fire-friendly conditions. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander issued the order Monday morning for three reasons:. The National Weather Service has indicated there is an elevated fire...
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
whopam.com
Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband
A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
FBI arrests 2 who allegedly made threatening Tik Tok video
KANSAS CITY — FBI agents arrested two in an investigation involving a Tik Tok video, according to a media release from the United State's Department of Justice. Investigators say they threatened the government and people at the U.S.-Mexico border. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jonathan S....
RELATED PEOPLE
whopam.com
Rose withdraws from Guthrie mayor race
There are now only two candidates running in the non-partisan race for mayor of Guthrie. Guthrie City Councilmam Zollie Rose withdrew from the mayor’s race Thursday, according to Todd County Clerk Cindy O’Bryan. That leaves incumbent Jimmy Covington and former mayor Scott Marshall on the November ballot.
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with first-degree criminal abuse
A Hopkinsville man has been charged with criminal child abuse after allegedly striking a child in the face and head with a belt multiple times. According to the Hopkinsville police report, a warrant for first-degree criminal child abuse was served against 35-year-old Darryne Hurt of Hopkinsville, alleging he struck a child under the age of 12 multiple times leaving large, raised red welts to their face, heads, arms and legs.
WSMV
Clarksville PD investigate two falsified crime reports, results in felony charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false. On Sept. 18, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Heather Majors, 41, contacted CPD and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30 a.m. by a black male. Majors told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
WBKO
Russellville Independent Schools implement Early Release Days
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Independent School District will begin Early Release Days on October 28th. Students will be dismissed from school early on specified days to provide teachers extra time to work with individual students or attend professional development workshops. “Having better prepared teachers... better equipped teachers with a...
14news.com
Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband. Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison. They say officers from federal and state...
whopam.com
Indictment returned for pursuit crash that injured officer
A Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault of a police officer was indicted Friday morning by a Christian County grand jury. Hopkinsville police were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. on September 9 for an emergency protective order violation and police say 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Recycle Trailer Update
Trigg County has been forced to suspend most of its county-wide recycling due to issues at the Lyon County regional facility. Trigg County Solid Waste Coordinator Jesse Thomas says all of the county’s mobile recycling units have been moved to the county highway garage. Thomas says there are several...
wkdzradio.com
Prep For Ham Fest Enters Final Days
The 46th Annual Trigg County Ham Festival kicks off Monday with breakfast at the Lake Barkley Convention Center, but crews have been hard at work behind the scenes for months now. Renaissance Director Janelle Halstead says the streets will be lined with vendors. City Clerk Barbie Johnson says this year...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire reported on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane
MURRAY, KY — Calloway County sheriff's office confirmed a fire broke out on KY-94 E near Calloway County Propane and Papa Smurf Storage on Saturday night. The story will be updated as more information is available.
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
Comments / 0