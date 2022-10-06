Read full article on original website
CNET
Mario's Next Nintendo Switch Game, Sparks of Hope, Gets a New Cinematic Trailer
Nintendo and Ubisoft have released a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope game ahead of its launch next week. A sequel to 2017's unlikely hit crossover, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope sees Nintendo's plumber once again teaming up with the manic Rabbids crew, this time to save the galaxy from a dark threat known as Cursa.
CNET
The Try Guys Drama With Ned Fulmer Gets the SNL Treatment
Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama terrain. A skit from Saturday's episode parodies a video in which the three...
CNET
SNL Skit Parodies The Try Guys' Response to Ned Fulmer Drama
Been following the whole Try Guys situation with Ned Fulmer? So have Saturday Night Live writers, who apparently think the drama that's befallen the popular YouTube prankster group and their former fellow member has crossed into melodrama territory. A skit from the Oct. 8 episode parodies a video, released earlier...
CNET
Netflix vs. Hulu: Which Has the Best Price, Original Shows and Movies?
More than 200 million global subscribers and a reliable monthly rotation of new shows and movies have helped make Netflix the Kleenex of the streaming video world -- and our favorite streaming service. But does it necessarily represent the best value?. Plenty of competitors are eyeing Netflix's spot, and one...
Watch: NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
K-pop group NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
CNET
'Chainsaw Man' Drops Tuesday: Stream the Anime Series on Crunchyroll
One of the most anticipated anime releases of 2022 will finally stream Tuesday. Chainsaw Man makes its devilish debut on Crunchyroll at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Fans can expect all the blood, betrayal and hard-core hunts that give Chainsaw Man its charm. This marks the first on-screen iteration of...
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Recap: Back to the Future
House of the Dragon doesn't stay still for long. Episode 8 of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, titled The Lord of the Tides, takes place six years after episode 7. That means that since the premiere episode, we've jumped nearly 20 years into the future. The issue at the center...
CNET
Someone Re-Created the 'Known Universe' in Minecraft
Minecraft has been used to build some incredible creations, including a replica of San Francisco's Chinatown, but one player has upped the ante and re-created what he calls "the entire known universe" in the popular sandbox game. Christopher Slayton,18, spent more than two months painstakingly replicating the universe in Minecraft....
CNET
Here's When the Finale of 'The Rings of Power' Lands in Your Timezone
We've almost reached the end of the first season of Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power. Whether it's set your imagination on fire or simply provided a lukewarm way to fill the time, the show has certainly provided a talking point. The eighth and final episode will hit Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. PT.
CNET
'House of the Dragon:' Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
CNET
Yes, Netflix Still Mails DVDs. Here's Why You Should Care
Netflix has thousands of movies and series for you to explore, like Dahmer and Breaking Bad, but after you've seen all the popular TV shows and latest movies that the streaming service has to offers, it can unfortunately feel like there's nothing else good to watch. Well, maybe you're not...
