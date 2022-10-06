Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says today will be mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures in the low 70's. Tonight will be clear and dry with temps dropping to the mid 40's. Expect some cloud cover to enter the area on Wednesday, then on Thursday we should see some showers but they wont last too long. By the weekend it will be mostly sunny and cool with temps in the mid 60's. Perfect weather for the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO