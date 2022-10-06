Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
2022 Marathon Guide: Baltimore Running Festival information
The Baltimore Running Festival is celebrating its 21st anniversary!. >> Weather | Register for races | Parking | Volunteer | Tracking a runner/Results | FAQs <<. Come Saturday, runners from all 50 states and at least six countries will take part in the festival. Organizer Lee Corrigan said participation has...
Wbaltv.com
Medical Alert: Doctor's tips for the Baltimore Running Festival
With less than a week out from the Baltimore Running Festival, if you are lacing up your sneakers this year, there are some things you may want to do now to prepare. Joining us with more is Dr. Nicholas Anastasio from Mercy Medical Center.
Wbaltv.com
Group commissions new sculpture after Baltimore's Christopher Columbus statue toppled in 2020
There are major changes planned more than two years after protesters tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue used to stand on a perch downtown at the bottom of President Street in green space that's still officially...
Wbaltv.com
Man attempts to set himself on fire as issues continue between homeless and city
Tensions between a homeless encampment and the city are at an all-time high as police said that a man tried to set himself on fire under the Jones Falls Expressway (JFX) Bridge last night. WBAL-TV has been covering the escalating issue. The city has been working to assist individuals experiencing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Teenager dies in crash in northwest Baltimore, AG investigating police involvement
State officials are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old driver in northwest Baltimore. Authorities told 11 News officers were following an SUV with out-of-state license plates in an attempt to investigate around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. A black Honda CR-V crashed at the intersection of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Running Festival supports team of children from city school
The Baltimore Running Festival is coming up this weekend, and participants are gearing up to run different events. The Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School team -- also known as "Team FSK" -- is one of the festival's charity partners that's running to raise money for the school. There's much team...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society hopes to find a new home for dog 'Gino'
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika with the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special senior dog named "Geno" who is looking for a new companion after his recently passed.
Wbaltv.com
Previewing the upcoming Baltimore Running Festival
It is just under a week away from the return of the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday Oct. 15 and there is plenty to look forward to. Joining us in studio is the festival's event director Lee Corrigan with a preview of what to expect at this year's event.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wbaltv.com
DPSCS investigating death of detainee at Baltimore Central Booking
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating the death of a detainee Sunday morning at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to officials, officers found the 34-year-old man unresponsive at approximately 6:30 a.m. At that time, correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the detainee dead at 6:50 a.m.
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Hispanic Heritage Month
It may be a cliché, but the sentiment is quite true: we are indeed stronger together. And sharing our space together means celebrating the culture, history and contributions we all bring. This month, we pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic and Latin Americans who have positively influenced and...
Wbaltv.com
Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore
The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
Wbaltv.com
Junior Achievement, businesses partner on financial learning center for students
HALETHORPE, Md. — Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, in partnership with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and other local businesses, has opened a new 30,000-square-foot center that will teach tens of thousands of students the basics of finance and economics. The facility at 1725 Twin Springs Road in Halethorpe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Man impersonates police, robs victim Saturday morning in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are looking for a man in Glen Burnie who pretended to be an officer, then robbed another man. The suspect could face robbery charges, as well as charges of impersonating a police officer for what he did early Saturday morning. Police...
Wbaltv.com
Mostly sunny and warm with temps in the 70's for Maryland
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says today will be mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures in the low 70's. Tonight will be clear and dry with temps dropping to the mid 40's. Expect some cloud cover to enter the area on Wednesday, then on Thursday we should see some showers but they wont last too long. By the weekend it will be mostly sunny and cool with temps in the mid 60's. Perfect weather for the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday.
Wbaltv.com
BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap
Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
Wbaltv.com
WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio to broadcast a Maryland gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Commitment 2022 political debate between the candidates for Maryland governor will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WBAL-TV 11 and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM. The Hearst Television stations will partner with Maryland Public Television to produce the debate between Republican nominee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Man shot while attending unsanctioned event at Morgan State, police say
A man is recovering after he was shot Saturday night while attending an unsanctioned event at Morgan State University, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Hillen Road just after 10 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot.
Wbaltv.com
Clear and chilly evening for the Ravens home game
Meteorologist Tony Pann says tonight will be clear but chilly for the Ravens game tonight. Some of Maryland is under a frost warning as temps will drop down into the upper 30's. Tomorrow will be pleasant and mostly sunny with temps in the high 60's to low 70's. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny except for Thursday when there could be some clouds and showers.'
Wbaltv.com
Mostly sunny over next couple of days as temps warm back into 70's
Meteorologist Tony Pann says the rest of Monday will be mostly sunny with pleasant temps around the upper 60's. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as the past couple of nights with temps in the mid 40's. The next couple of days will be warm and dry until Thursday when we are looking at a period of rain. It should be isolated to just that day and this weekend is looking cool and dry just in time for the Baltimore Running Festival.
Comments / 0