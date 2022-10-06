A minor change has been made to the states critical race theory rules after a public hearing

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — A minor change has been made to the original draft of the Critical Race Theory rules set by the state after the public hearing with the Department of Instruction on September 8 at the capitol hall.

KX News spoke with the state’s Superintendent Kirsten Baesler who says she was not in attendance in person but wishes to assure everyone that she was watching online.

She says she trusts her team.

As it relates to the changes though, not much was done.

“There were some clear indicators that they wanted to have the definition of Critical Race Theory included in the administrative rules so we added that into the administrative rules,” said Baesler.

Baesler says as a state entity, they do not have the power to change laws, which she says the majority of the public wanted.

As a department, they are entitled to present and implement the law.

So maybe the next step would be to address lawmakers and voice concerns with them.

One issue the department is dealing with lies in the definition itself.

Critical Race Theory is defined as the theory that racism is not merely the product of learned individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systematically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality.

But Baesler says there is one problem with it:

“So systemic racism is not defined in our law at this point, North Dakota has no definition that officially has been adopted in law about what systemically embedded in American society is,” said Baesler.

