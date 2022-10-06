Read full article on original website
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look, with the way this Rutgers offense was playing on Friday night, a one-point deficit might as well have been one million points. Nebraska was up, 14-13, and facing a third-and-11 with four minutes left. The Scarlet Knights needed more than the football. They needed an intervention. Still, they had...
saturdaytradition.com
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
nebraskanewsservice.net
LPD says increased presence is making a difference in unsafe drinking at Husker games
Unlawful activity decreased during recent Husker football home games, and Lincoln police think increased enforcement might have had something to do with it. LPD deployed more officers to combat unsafe drinking behaviors — and they announced it before the Huskers opening the 2022 home game against North Dakota on Sept. 3. The increased detail of officers is an attempt to help prevent binge drinking, underage drinking and drunk driving.
WOWT
High school football Week 7: Kearney and Westside fight through a venue change
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 7 of high school football brought around some unusual events, including Kearney and Westside moving their game to Papio South in the third quarter. Lots more action elsewhere across the region. Here are the highlights. Bellevue East vs. Bellevue West. Elkhorn South vs. Grand Island.
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest High School to forgo varsity basketball season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s newest high school will be forgoing a varsity basketball team this upcoming season. Lincoln Public Schools and Northwest High School, which opened this fall, made the announcement Friday. The Falcons will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman-level games for both girls and...
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
KSNB Local4
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
