Android Headlines
UAG Announces Scout Series Case For The Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
UAG aka Urban Armor Gear announced a case for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company announced its Scout Series case for the two devices, and that case comes in two color options. UAG Scout case is now available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Android Headlines
Google Launches New Pixel Buds A-Series Color Option
Google announced three high-profile products recently, and in addition to that, a new color variant for one of its existing earphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been launched in a new color option. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are now available in a new color option. Google quietly announced...
Android Headlines
Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility
Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
Android Headlines
You Can Grab The iRobot Roomba i4+ For Under $400 In Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
In Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, iRobot (who Amazon is in the process of acquiring) is discounting one of its more popular robot vacuums. That’s the iRobot Roomba i4+. Normally priced at 649, you can pick it up today for $399. And that also includes an Echo Dot (3rd Gen).
Android Headlines
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
Android Headlines
911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again
The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
Android Headlines
Amazon's Prime Early Access Knocks $150 Off The OnePlus 10 Pro
In Amazon Prime Early Access sale today, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets discounted by up to $150. That brings the 128GB model down to just $649, while the 256GB model is going to be $799 (for $70 off). These are some pretty good prices for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 10T is not on sale.
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
The Brand New Jabra Elite 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds Are Already $30 Off
Amazon has the Jabra Elite 5 truly wireless earbuds on sale. Knocking $30 off of their regular price. That brings them down to just $119. That’s a pretty good price for these brand new earbuds. The Jabra Elite 5 are pretty impressive. These feature six microphones for clear calls,...
We found the 25 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets A 24% Discount On Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, as it has received a 24% discount. Both the 256GB and 512GB storage options are discounted, though the 256GB option has a 23% discount, which is a minor difference. The Galaxy Z Fold 4...
Android Headlines
Save $20 On The Roku Streaming Stick 4K In The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is in full swing, and Roku has a number of deals that are worth checking out. That includes the Roku Streaming Stick 4K which is now $29.99 – down from $49.99. It’s a 4K streaming stick that offers HDR support with Dolby Vision. It also has HDR10 and HLG. It’s a really great option that won’t cost you a ton.
Android Headlines
Samsung Opens Up Tizen OS To Other TV Brands
Samsung is opening up the Tizen OS to other TV brands. It has announced licensing partnerships with ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies such as Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo to make Tizen-powered smart TVs for brands like Akai, Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, Axen, and more. Products have already started hitting markets and will gradually expand in availability in the coming months.
Android Headlines
Making Google Slides Is Much Easier With This Workspace Update
If you use Google Workspace for business, then you definitely made some Slide presentations in the past. This is a great tool to make presentations, and it’s just gotten better if you make them on the go. A new Google Workspace update makes it a lot easier to import content into Slides. (via Techradar)
Android Headlines
Google Redesign Android's Security & Privacy Panel
Google has redesigned the security and privacy panel in Android to create a unified place for them. Now, all security and privacy features users need to be gathered in one place. A few days ago, Google unveiled its new Pixel 7 and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. However, the software updates...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Won't Have Symmetrical Bezels After All
It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t have symmetrical bezels after all. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He shared the information via Twitter, crushing previous info. The Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t include symmetrical bezels after all. He said that the bezels that...
Android Headlines
YouTube Will Soon Come Out With Account Handles
YouTube is a great video-sharing platform, but it’s not great when it comes to tagging other users. This is something that the company wants to rectify, however. Starting next week, YouTube will start rolling out account handles for its users, according to The Verge. Other platforms like Twitter and...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp's Paid Subscription Will Be Tailored To Business Users
From Twitter to Instagram, there are several communication platforms that are coming out with paid subscriptions. WhatsApp is no different, as the company is testing the paid subscription with its beta users. According to WABInfo, the subscription might be targeted toward WhatsApp business users. This is an interesting dynamic, as...
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
