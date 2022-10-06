ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Kelley
4d ago

Finally he’s right. And I believe Stoops is right, we need to be realistic and accept the fact that the Sooners are rebuilding.. I mean after 22 years of domination, it’s time to take a step back and retool. Patience is a virtue!!!

The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
The Spun

Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Larry Brown Sports

Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas

Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
