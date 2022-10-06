ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron: Europe to send more military gear to Ukraine including French howitzers

Reuters
 4 days ago
PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers.

"We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said.

Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

