Abortion rights officials from across the nation canvass in Detroit for Proposal 3

By Ken Coleman
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
“They recognize that if Michigan wins, they all can win,” said Nicole Wells Stallworth, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan executive director. “For them, it means that some of their patients who have lost access [to an abortion] will have a safe place for access here in Michigan.”

They came. They rallied. They organized.

Planned Parenthood leaders from several states met in Detroit Thursday and canvassed a city neighborhood in support of Proposal 3, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in Michigan’s Constitution.

Kersha Deibel, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio chief executive officer, attended the effort.

“We know with certainty that abortion restricting legislation has immediate and devastating impacts because we’ve seen it here in Ohio,” said Deibel. “Right now, we’re fighting to reverse and halt the effects of Ohio laws like Senate Bill 23, which ban abortions around six weeks gestational age. … Securing constitutional protections in Michigan can ensure that no matter what, patients in red states still have options. Patients’ lives depend on it.”

Deibel and others attended a morning planning session at the Book Westin Hotel. Representatives from California, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia and the District of Columbia also took part.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and others on Thursday canvassed a Detroit neighborhood in support of Proposal 3. | Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan photo

The event was part of a two-day retreat with top officials from supporters of the Proposal 3 campaign. During the noon hour, about a dozen people canvassed the high-voter turnout Boston-Edison community located on the city’s central west side.

Jamiel Martin, a veteran political strategist and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan’s director of political and field operations, said that engaging voters through a door-to-door canvass is an effective way to share information about the measure. Martin said the group approached about 500 doors.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the issue. To clear the air, it’s best that you have that one-on-one conservation and eye-to-eye communication,” said Martin.

The Reproductive Freedom for All amendment known as Proposal 3, would establish the right for an individual to make decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow for the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability but not prevent it if it is medically necessary to the patient; prevent the prosecution of individuals carrying out their right; and disqualify state laws that conflict with the amendment.

The amendment is supported by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and has been endorsed by the League of Women Voters of Michigan, Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, the Michigan Nurses Association and more.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and others on Thursday canvassed a Detroit neighborhood in support of Proposal 3. | Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan photo

Proposal 3 is opposed by the Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children coalition, which includes Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference. The Michigan GOP, as well as GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, are against the measure. A call and email to the Michigan Republican Party headquarters were not returned.

It is the first ballot measure of its kind, according to Planned Parenthood, which says it “provides a blueprint for other states to protect abortion access through the power of direct democracy.”

Nicole Wells Stallworth, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan executive director, said the proposal is important for Michiganders and citizens across the country.

“They recognize that if Michigan wins, they all can win,” said Stallworth. “For them, it means that some of their patients who have lost access [to an abortion] will have a safe place for access here in Michigan.”

The post Abortion rights officials from across the nation canvass in Detroit for Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance .

