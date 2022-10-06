Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local ChainIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Video: 2022 Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy
CLEVELAND — The tradition continues... Columbus Day has arrived, which also means the annual parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood made its return in the neighborhood along Mayfield and Murray Hill roads. Organizers say the 2022 Columbus Day Parade, which stepped off shortly before noon on Monday, featured...
coolcleveland.com
Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland
For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
WFMJ.com
New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening
A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home
BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
wosu.org
Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer
Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free Popcorn and Fountain Drink Refills at Cleveland Cinemas This Week
OH HELL YEAH, GIMME THAT LAYERED BUTTER
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
Holy SpongeBob, what a finish for Oscar Gonzalez and the Guardians as Cleveland Rocks! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The bottom of the 15th inning began with the fans at Progressive Field singing along with the SpongeBob Square Pants theme song as Oscar Gonzalez walked to home plate. Altogether now Cleveland fans, sing it: SpongeBob Square Pants ... SpongeBob Square Pants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYC
Just wait until you see these creepy Halloween decorations at a home in Cleveland
Check this out! This house in the 19600 block of Hipple Avenue in Cleveland features a creepy graveyard, haunted garage and lots more.
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
It's back! Haunted car wash returns to Medina for 2 weekends this Halloween season
MEDINA, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story is from a previous season at the haunted car wash. Looking for some unique Halloween fun that's not your typical haunted attraction?. This one might be perfect for you... Just off I-71 along Route 18, the Rainforest...
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Guardians say goodbye Wild Card weekend, Hello NY
It was a weekend to remember for many, including two lifelong Cleveland baseball fans, who used this October run as a reason to reunite.
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0