ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Video: 2022 Columbus Day Parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy

CLEVELAND — The tradition continues... Columbus Day has arrived, which also means the annual parade in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood made its return in the neighborhood along Mayfield and Murray Hill roads. Organizers say the 2022 Columbus Day Parade, which stepped off shortly before noon on Monday, featured...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland

For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening

A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
COLUMBIANA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Twinsburg, OH
City
Milan, OH
Lima News

Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home

BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
BROOKLYN, OH
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland

pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
wosu.org

Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer

Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#High Fashion#University Of Cincinnati#The University Of Akron
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cleveland.com

Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy