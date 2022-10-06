Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
New Workers' Rights Amendment added to the Illinois Constitution?
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Election day is less than 30 days away and Illinois voters have the chance to vote for workers' rights on the ballot in this year's upcoming November election. As voters cast their ballots for the 2022 election, Illinois voters will have the choice regarding whether to...
foxillinois.com
Reproductive rights rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield was one of the many rallies cross the U.S. this weekend in support of reproductive rights. People came out for a peaceful rally in downtown Springfield to urge Illinoisans to take action and protect reproduction in the state. Organizers say that while Illinois currently...
