WOWT
One dead after shooting near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday. It’s reported the shooting happened near 38th and Maple Street just before 8 p.m. Omaha police tell 6 News that when they arrived, one person had been shot and was declared dead on the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
klin.com
Four Men Robbed In Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police are investigating after four men say they were robbed in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street around 10:00 Friday night. The men, who are between the ages of 34 and 42, say they were in a garage when two unknown men with masks approached them. The suspects...
KETV.com
Cass County woman charged with two counts of felony theft for stealing from two youth sports teams
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — A woman is charged in Cass County for allegedly stealing more than $28,000 from two youth sports teams. According to court documents, a member of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association first reported the alleged theft to police. The woman said Jill Dasher had access to the...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Ricky Curtis Crawford, 58, of Hastings, was arrested Friday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Crawford was held on no bond. Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Bond was set at...
klkntv.com
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Awakes To Gunfire Hitting His House
A frightening ordeal for a Lincoln man in the 700 block of Peach Street late Saturday night. The 38 year old man called police saying he was asleep in his home when he heard several gunshots. “The victim then noticed one of the rounds traveled through his front window, through...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
northwestmoinfo.com
Nebraskan Facing Drug Charges Following Arrest in Dekalb County Sunday
Sunday, just prior to 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Lincoln, Nebraska man in Dekalb County. That man being 43-year-old Joshua D. Rice who is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated on drugs, driving the wrong direction on a highway, and possession of marijauna for less than 10 grams.
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
WOWT
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
WOWT
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
WOWT
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
WOWT
Omaha police ask for public help in homicide investigation of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking for help from the public in the ongoing homicide investigation of a 13-year-old. Officials are asking people in the neighborhood of Hanscom Park to get in touch with detectives who may have any videos from Ring cameras or any video surveillance. They...
etxview.com
Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out
OMAHA -- A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job. Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a news release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
