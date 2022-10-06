Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police busts illegal marijuana grow site worth $7.8M
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said it joined forces with several other agencies to conduct an eradication operation on an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site that was worth an estimated $7.8 million. According to a news release, the bust occurred Sept. 18 in a remote wilderness area...
Elko Daily Free Press
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
2news.com
Nevada Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Impaired Driving in October
Nevada State Police is joining forces to apprehend impaired drivers. The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, and other law enforcement agencies participating in Joining Forces will be combining resources from October 10 through October 31, 2022, to apprehend impaired drivers. In 2020, 135 people died on Nevada’s roadways in...
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
KSLTV
Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah
WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
NSP investigating fatal crash
The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. Three cars were involved and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada task force to address drug overdoses
Through the state Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada has announced plans to create a task force to address increasing rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s Substance Use Response Working Group and the human services department’s Stephanie Woodard outlined the need for a task force earlier this week, officials said.
news3lv.com
Murder victim found buried in desert near Nevada/Arizona border
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A victim in a California murder was found buried in the desert near the Nevada/Arizona border this week, according to authorities. Police from Bakersfield, California contacted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona on Tuesday to alert them to a homicide investigation they were conducting.
Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S.
2news.com
Offender back in custody after walkaway
The Nevada Department of Corrections says an offender who drove away from his housing work assignment in Las Vegas back in May has been recaptured. Offender Jeremiah Nichols, #1069958, is back in custody at High Desert State Prison after driving away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.
mynews4.com
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
2news.com
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Fox5 KVVU
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
2news.com
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
KTAR.com
2 US citizens arrested for smuggling horse trailer full of migrants into Arizona
PHOENIX — Two United States citizens were arrested last week after authorities said more than 33 migrants were found inside of a horse trailer. The suspect drivers face charges of human smuggling and possession of firearms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. The incident...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gas prices starting to decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
