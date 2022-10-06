ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Pine County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police busts illegal marijuana grow site worth $7.8M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said it joined forces with several other agencies to conduct an eradication operation on an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site that was worth an estimated $7.8 million. According to a news release, the bust occurred Sept. 18 in a remote wilderness area...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Impaired Driving in October

Nevada State Police is joining forces to apprehend impaired drivers. The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, and other law enforcement agencies participating in Joining Forces will be combining resources from October 10 through October 31, 2022, to apprehend impaired drivers. In 2020, 135 people died on Nevada’s roadways in...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
NEVADA STATE
KSLTV

Traffic stop leads to $2 million drug bust in southern Utah

WAsHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A traffic stop in southern Utah led to a drug bust with a street value of over $2 million, according to law enforcement officials. Washington County SHeriff’s Office said late Wednesday night a deputy stopped a while Chevy Impala for undisclosed traffic violations. The stop was near mile-marker 11 on Interstate 15, in the vicinity of Washington City, at approximately 11:40 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
Nevada Appeal

Nevada task force to address drug overdoses

Through the state Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada has announced plans to create a task force to address increasing rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Attorney General Aaron Ford’s Substance Use Response Working Group and the human services department’s Stephanie Woodard outlined the need for a task force earlier this week, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Murder victim found buried in desert near Nevada/Arizona border

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A victim in a California murder was found buried in the desert near the Nevada/Arizona border this week, according to authorities. Police from Bakersfield, California contacted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona on Tuesday to alert them to a homicide investigation they were conducting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2news.com

Offender back in custody after walkaway

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an offender who drove away from his housing work assignment in Las Vegas back in May has been recaptured. Offender Jeremiah Nichols, #1069958, is back in custody at High Desert State Prison after driving away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
OREGON STATE
2news.com

Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities

A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe

------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
RENO, NV
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol

One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
theeastcountygazette.com

Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape

The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gas prices starting to decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is starting to decline, falling six cents in the last week. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada sat at $5.38 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. But prices are still historically high. The statewide...
NEVADA STATE

