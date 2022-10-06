ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County shifts from rescue to “search and recovery”

Lee County officials announced search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations starting Sunday. 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days, officials said. Local public safety agencies will shift operations to the recovery of human...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event

Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts. The hiring event will be located in the Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 3390. It will take place on Monday (Oct....
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Note from Candidate Eric Engelhart

As your candidate for Florida House District 77 encourages you to donate to the following not-for-profits:. I will not be taking any more campaign donations, Period. Let the people decide on a person that works with the people and government or someone that takes thousands of dollars in special interest money that does not even live in the district like my opponent.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ACTIVATES HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE TEAM

State Attorney Amira Fox announces that the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting, and hurricane-related scams may call 1.239.533.1342. Upon leaving a detailed message, including contact information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond. Our team of experienced prosecutors and investigators will assist in navigating the complaint process and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating such frauds.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County has issued a curfew

Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties

Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

FLOW MOBILES PROVIDING DRIVER’S LICENSE, AND MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES TO FAMILIES IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IAN

In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) today deployed Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units to Lee County to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. Additional FLOW mobiles are available to assist impacted communities, and any future location information on these additional FLOW mobiles will be released as soon as it is available.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County Sheriff Update on 911

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

