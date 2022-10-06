Read full article on original website
Lee County shifts from rescue to “search and recovery”
Lee County officials announced search-and-rescue efforts will shift to search-and-recovery operations starting Sunday. 11 federal and six state Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed immediately following Hurricane Ian will be demobilizing during the next few days, officials said. Local public safety agencies will shift operations to the recovery of human...
Lee County School District to release decision on reopening plans after Hurricane Ian
The Lee County School District will be making a decision Friday afternoon about a possible reopening for Lee County schools. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier will be making the announcement which will allow parents to have more insight into when their kids could return to the classroom. 14 schools across the...
Was Lee County prepared for a mass causality situation?
The answer is No. Recent a citizen of Lee County asked the same question to the Chairman of the Lee County Commission Cecil Pendergrass. Pendergrass answered, “Your confused again”. Then Pendergrass’ Executive Assistant Christine Deramo gets into the email tree and sends this to the citizen, “We’ve received...
Message from Lee County Schools Superintendent
Please watch this video message from Superintendent. @DrChrisBernier for the latest updates regarding the reopening of our schools. #LoveLeeSchools#LeeCountySchools#HurricaneIan.
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Ian Response and Urgent Community Recovery
FEMA has approved more than $70 million for Florida survivors to jump start recovery efforts, as Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams check on survivors, assist with federal disaster assistance applications and answer questions about types of federal assistance available. Teams are visiting shelters now to help survivors apply for assistance. FEMA...
Governor presses Lee County Electric Cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday urged LCEC to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island. As...
Six days after Hurricane Ian pounded Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says his deputies are tiring with no end in sight
Marceno’s crew has helped with 842 rescues and recovered 55 bodies, he said Tuesday at Getaway Marina, near Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach. Nine of the bodies recovered remain unidentified, Marceno said. Marceno added the sheriff’s office has played catch-up on 3,800 delayed calls for service. “Lee...
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts. The hiring event will be located in the Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 3390. It will take place on Monday (Oct....
Note from Candidate Eric Engelhart
As your candidate for Florida House District 77 encourages you to donate to the following not-for-profits:. I will not be taking any more campaign donations, Period. Let the people decide on a person that works with the people and government or someone that takes thousands of dollars in special interest money that does not even live in the district like my opponent.
Hurricane Ian update 101 FL Deaths Homes ‘Unlivable’ 430K without Power
Nearly one week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, more than 100 people are dead as search and rescue and power restoration efforts continue in hard-hit parts of the state. More than 1,900 people have been rescued statewide since Monday, though it’s unclear how...
STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ACTIVATES HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE TEAM
State Attorney Amira Fox announces that the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting, and hurricane-related scams may call 1.239.533.1342. Upon leaving a detailed message, including contact information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond. Our team of experienced prosecutors and investigators will assist in navigating the complaint process and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating such frauds.
Beyond a week in the darkness nearly 200 thousand still without power
Sarasota – 24,330. Collier, Glades, and Sarasota residents may now report outages as normal. Marco Island – 2,089 out (17,493 on) Immokalee – 140 out (15,600 on) Carnestown – 425 out (2,814 on) Lehigh Acres – 254 out (32,872 on) North Fort Myers – 30,376...
Lee County has issued a curfew
Lee County has issued a curfew as Ian passes through Southwest Florida. Curfew hours will begin at 6 p.m. and stay in place until further notice. Lee County continues receiving and tracking 911 calls and engaging with callers. The calls are being categorized and prioritized so first responders can act as soon as the hurricane passes, the county said.
Lee County Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8 am – 5 pm daily
Lee County, along with state and federal partners, are opening Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8am – 5pm daily for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. They are opening with eight PODs at these locations:. Old Bonita Library. Kelly Road Soccer Complex.
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties
Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
FLOW MOBILES PROVIDING DRIVER’S LICENSE, AND MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES TO FAMILIES IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IAN
In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) today deployed Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobile units to Lee County to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. Additional FLOW mobiles are available to assist impacted communities, and any future location information on these additional FLOW mobiles will be released as soon as it is available.
Medical center to open at Sears location in Edison Mall
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is opening a medical center in the old Sears location at Edison Mall. The location was previously used as a vaccination site during the pandemic. It will be the first community medical center to provide emergency and urgent medical support post-Hurricane Ian, according to...
Lee County Sheriff Update on 911
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
