Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'

While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
Did Kelly Ripa Exclude Former Co-Host Michael Strahan From Her New Memoir?

In Kelly Ripa's new memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," there's no mention of her former co-host Michael Strahan. The book also excludes when she furiously walked out in 2016 after learning Strahan was leaving for “Good Morning America.” Ripa felt blindsided and refused to come to work for four days. TV personality Erin Andrews was booked to take her place. When she finally came back to work, she vented on the air about the situation.
Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
Kathie Lee Gifford Sounds Off on Kelly Ripa’s New Memoir and Her Claims About Regis Philbin: ‘What’s the Point?’

Kelly Ripa’s new memoir has been making headlines for its buzzy content — but one person who will not be reading the book is her Live! predecessor, Kathie Lee Gifford. “I was very sorry to see the headlines,” the 69-year-old TV icon — who helmed Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee for more than a decade until her departure in 2000 (and Ripa’s takeover in 2001) — began in a Monday, October 10 interview with Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto.
Young & Restless’ Hunter King Got More Than a New Role From Her Latest Movie: ‘I Love You So Much’

You know what they say about all work and no play…. Those who missed The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) in the Sunday, October 2, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths will have another chance to see the former daytime fave in action on Sunday, October 8, at 1 pm. Not only did King make a new movie, she made “a bestie at the same time.”
