foxillinois.com
Carve for the Carillon brings smiles to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hundreds of people came out to carve pumpkins on Saturday and Sunday in Springfield. The annual Carve for the Carillon was held at Washington Park. The free event lets kids and their families carve out their own version of jack-o-lanterns. "All of these smiling faces...
foxillinois.com
Hazardous waste drop off in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off is back on in Springfield at the end of October. The event is only available for Springfield residents. People can stop by the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9 am. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22. to drop off their hazardous waste.
foxillinois.com
Donating books to Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, friends of the Lincoln Library held their Fall Book Round-Up. People dropped off gently used books, DVDs, CDs, videogames, and albums to raise money at book sales for items that the Library may need. Once sorted-organizers say the books are ready to be...
foxillinois.com
Reproductive rights rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield was one of the many rallies cross the U.S. this weekend in support of reproductive rights. People came out for a peaceful rally in downtown Springfield to urge Illinoisans to take action and protect reproduction in the state. Organizers say that while Illinois currently...
foxillinois.com
Hitting the road in honor of veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Many spent the weekend honoring the nation's fallen veterans while donating to support those who are still with us. On Sunday, Staab Funeral Home held its 9th annual Ride in Honor motorcycle ride. Riders traveled across the area to visit the Camp Butler National Cemetery,...
foxillinois.com
Lawrence ave closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawerence Avenue between Chatham road and Monroe Street is closed for construction. Crews are working on milling and paving the avenue. The work began on Monday at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. on Monday. The road will be closed on Tuesday as well...
foxillinois.com
Yard waste and leaf pick up in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Yard waste and leaf pickup has started in Springfield. The pick-up will occur bi-weekly in the area North Zone and the South Zone. North Zone is the area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including properties west of Veterans Parkway/north of Iles Avenue.
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
WAND TV
Second arrest made in Decatur murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Five charged in connection to COVID fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted five people on Tuesday with wire fraud in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grand jury indicted the five people with two counts each of wire fraud in Sangamon County: Sean Jackson, 32 Richard Lawuary, 31 Charles Walker III, 31 Shawntelle Lyn, 31, Randi […]
recordpatriot.com
Worden duo facing meth charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Worden couple is facing charges related to methamphetamine by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Brett A. Foster, 37, and Heather N. Lara, 44, both of the same address in Worden, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class 1 felonies.
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
Wanted murder suspect arrested
CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
