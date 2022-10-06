ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

Carve for the Carillon brings smiles to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hundreds of people came out to carve pumpkins on Saturday and Sunday in Springfield. The annual Carve for the Carillon was held at Washington Park. The free event lets kids and their families carve out their own version of jack-o-lanterns. "All of these smiling faces...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Hazardous waste drop off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Household Hazardous Waste drop-off is back on in Springfield at the end of October. The event is only available for Springfield residents. People can stop by the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9 am. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22. to drop off their hazardous waste.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Donating books to Lincoln Library

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, friends of the Lincoln Library held their Fall Book Round-Up. People dropped off gently used books, DVDs, CDs, videogames, and albums to raise money at book sales for items that the Library may need. Once sorted-organizers say the books are ready to be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Reproductive rights rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield was one of the many rallies cross the U.S. this weekend in support of reproductive rights. People came out for a peaceful rally in downtown Springfield to urge Illinoisans to take action and protect reproduction in the state. Organizers say that while Illinois currently...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Hitting the road in honor of veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Many spent the weekend honoring the nation's fallen veterans while donating to support those who are still with us. On Sunday, Staab Funeral Home held its 9th annual Ride in Honor motorcycle ride. Riders traveled across the area to visit the Camp Butler National Cemetery,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Lawrence ave closed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawerence Avenue between Chatham road and Monroe Street is closed for construction. Crews are working on milling and paving the avenue. The work began on Monday at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. on Monday. The road will be closed on Tuesday as well...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Yard waste and leaf pick up in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Yard waste and leaf pickup has started in Springfield. The pick-up will occur bi-weekly in the area North Zone and the South Zone. North Zone is the area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including properties west of Veterans Parkway/north of Iles Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Second arrest made in Decatur murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement

DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer.  It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement.  Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea.  “I just saw an accident right […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Five charged in connection to COVID fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted five people on Tuesday with wire fraud in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grand jury indicted the five people with two counts each of wire fraud in Sangamon County: Sean Jackson, 32 Richard Lawuary, 31 Charles Walker III, 31 Shawntelle Lyn, 31, Randi […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
recordpatriot.com

Worden duo facing meth charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Worden couple is facing charges related to methamphetamine by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Brett A. Foster, 37, and Heather N. Lara, 44, both of the same address in Worden, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class 1 felonies.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville

Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Wanted murder suspect arrested

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
CHICAGO, IL

