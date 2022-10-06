ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon prepares for holiday season with additional 150,000 workforce

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
 4 days ago

Amazon will be hiring an additional 150,000-strong workforce across the United States ahead of the holidays.

The online retail giant hired the same number of new employees ahead of the 2021 holiday season. Meanwhile, last year Walmart hired roughly 150,000 new employees and 20,000 supply chain workers in anticipation of the holidays. This year, Walmart hired 40,000.

"We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country," Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations John Felton said in a press release. “Many of our seasonal employees return year after year or transition into full-time roles. Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network — this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

An Amazon.comfulfillment center in Phoenix. (Getty Images)

The states with the most open positions within Amazon include California, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington.

Still, the retail giant isn't without financial worries. As inflation reaches 8.3%, Amazon will have its second Prime Day-like discount sale for the first time ever to encourage its customers. Last year, Prime Day sales increased by 8%, which was far from the 67.9% increase during 2019's two-day sale and 43% for 2020's sale.

The national unemployment rate was at 3.7% in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was an increase of 0.2 percentage points from July.

