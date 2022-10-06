ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

SFGate

Chris Meloni Tells Off Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, Who Called ‘Law & Order: OC’ ‘Unwatchable’: ‘Stick to Writing Fascist Speeches’

Christopher Meloni and former Donald Trump advisor and speechwriter Stephen Miller engaged in a war of words on Twitter that ended with the “Law & Order” favorite telling Miller, “Stick to writing fascist speeches.” It all started when Meloni reacted to Lauren Boebert’s latest “Let’s go Brandon!” post. The phrase is commonly used in Republican circles as an insult to Joe Biden. As the Associated Press reported in 2021, the term is “conservative code for something far more vulgar: ‘Fuck Joe Biden.'”
POTUS
SFGate

California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

When it comes to defending former President Donald Trump, there's no end of awful and obnoxious things his supporters will say and do. Whether ignoring his admitted sexual predations (see "Access Hollywood") or rioting at the Capitol to reverse the 2020 election (which Trump lost handily), there is apparently no bar too low for some of his slithering sycophants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Nuclear moment of truth for Biden and the West

It is “red line time” for the United States and the West. Mounting Russian, Chinese and North Korean threats, and their open coordination in undermining the international order, have produced a dramatic and dangerous situation requiring an equally dramatic response. The United States, as leader of the Western...
POTUS
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Democrats Denounce Mayoral Candidate, Supporter

Elections can get nasty, but Santa Clara County officials are drawing the line when it comes to spreading racial tension in political discussions. The Santa Clara County Democratic Party voted unanimously Thursday to "condemn" San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan's mayoral campaign, urging the candidate to address allegations of racially-motivated comments made by a supporter.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Supes To Hold Emergency Hearing On Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

