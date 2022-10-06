Read full article on original website
Tulsi Gabbard announces she is leaving the Democratic Party, invites others to join her
Whos is Tulsi Gabbard? Is Tulsi Gabbard a Democrat? Why is Tulsi Gabbard now longer a Democrat? What happened to Tulsi Gabbard?
Chris Meloni Tells Off Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, Who Called ‘Law & Order: OC’ ‘Unwatchable’: ‘Stick to Writing Fascist Speeches’
Christopher Meloni and former Donald Trump advisor and speechwriter Stephen Miller engaged in a war of words on Twitter that ended with the “Law & Order” favorite telling Miller, “Stick to writing fascist speeches.” It all started when Meloni reacted to Lauren Boebert’s latest “Let’s go Brandon!” post. The phrase is commonly used in Republican circles as an insult to Joe Biden. As the Associated Press reported in 2021, the term is “conservative code for something far more vulgar: ‘Fuck Joe Biden.'”
California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark
When it comes to defending former President Donald Trump, there's no end of awful and obnoxious things his supporters will say and do. Whether ignoring his admitted sexual predations (see "Access Hollywood") or rioting at the Capitol to reverse the 2020 election (which Trump lost handily), there is apparently no bar too low for some of his slithering sycophants.
Officer from Jan. 6 leaks secretly recorded chat with Kevin McCarthy
According to newly leaked audio, Kevin McCarthy told two police officers from Jan. 6 that Donald Trump was unaware that his supporters were attacking the Capitol that day.
Nuclear moment of truth for Biden and the West
It is “red line time” for the United States and the West. Mounting Russian, Chinese and North Korean threats, and their open coordination in undermining the international order, have produced a dramatic and dangerous situation requiring an equally dramatic response. The United States, as leader of the Western...
Prominent California politicians demand resignation of LA city council members who made racist remarks
Both Padilla and Lieu want all three members to resign.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Democrats Denounce Mayoral Candidate, Supporter
Elections can get nasty, but Santa Clara County officials are drawing the line when it comes to spreading racial tension in political discussions. The Santa Clara County Democratic Party voted unanimously Thursday to "condemn" San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan's mayoral campaign, urging the candidate to address allegations of racially-motivated comments made by a supporter.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
Supes To Hold Emergency Hearing On Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
