Douglas Daniel Zazueta, aka Turtle, tragically passed away on September 22 2022, at the young age of 13. He was born in Ocala, FL on November 29, 2008. He was the son of Toni Wilcox and Gabriel Zazueta. He was nicknamed Turtle by his Nana, Carolyn Placencia. He was the 2nd youngest grandchild but was known to be the baby of the family. Douglas was the youngest child of Toni and Gabriel but he had two older sisters, Ashlee and Leeana, along with an older brother named Jayden. He was always a Momma’s boy but when his father died 5 years ago, Turtle never left her side. Turtle was very protective over his mom. He was filled with so much life and character. He was very outgoing, vibrant and was filled with love. He was the life of the house. The house was never quiet when Turtle was home. He loved collecting Pokemon cards, playing video games and was a great basketball player. When he arrived home from school, he would ride his scooter to his Mom and Nana’s job to get a soda and some cookies. Turtle will always be remembered as a funny, independent, caring, loving and amazingly strong young boy that will be deeply missed by so many. His memory will be carried on by those who loved him.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO