Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
ocala-news.com
MCA announces Art Awards, Cultural Grant recipients at annual Applaud the Arts
During the 15th annual Applaud the Arts that was held on Saturday, October 8 at the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center, Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) recognized individuals who positively impact the arts and culture in Ocala/Marion County. Prior to this weekend’s event, nominations were submitted by members...
ocala-news.com
Ocala announces new hours of operation for Customer Service Office
The City of Ocala’s Customer Service Office, which is located at 201 SE 3rd Street, will soon implement new hours of operation. Beginning on Tuesday, November 1, the first-floor lobby at the office will be open on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of the city’s observed holiday schedule.
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Virginia “Charlene” Hortman
Ocala, Florida – Virginia “Charlene” Hortman passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday September 28, 2022. Charlene was born and raised in Roberta, Georgia and lived there for the majority of her life. She loved to fish and she absolutely loved music. She was preceded in death...
ocala-news.com
Judy L. Johnston
Judy L. Johnston, age 67, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 5, 2022. She was born on June 15, 1955 in Estacada, Oregon, a daughter to the late Jack Ray and Marion (Kuehn) Phillips. Judy spent her life competing at international levels as a skilled equestrian and horsewoman before...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical
A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
ocala-news.com
Douglas Daniel “Turtle” Zazueta
Douglas Daniel Zazueta, aka Turtle, tragically passed away on September 22 2022, at the young age of 13. He was born in Ocala, FL on November 29, 2008. He was the son of Toni Wilcox and Gabriel Zazueta. He was nicknamed Turtle by his Nana, Carolyn Placencia. He was the 2nd youngest grandchild but was known to be the baby of the family. Douglas was the youngest child of Toni and Gabriel but he had two older sisters, Ashlee and Leeana, along with an older brother named Jayden. He was always a Momma’s boy but when his father died 5 years ago, Turtle never left her side. Turtle was very protective over his mom. He was filled with so much life and character. He was very outgoing, vibrant and was filled with love. He was the life of the house. The house was never quiet when Turtle was home. He loved collecting Pokemon cards, playing video games and was a great basketball player. When he arrived home from school, he would ride his scooter to his Mom and Nana’s job to get a soda and some cookies. Turtle will always be remembered as a funny, independent, caring, loving and amazingly strong young boy that will be deeply missed by so many. His memory will be carried on by those who loved him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Artie Ann Young
Artie Ann Young gained her heavenly wings on October 5, 2022. She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on September 13, 1943 a daughter to the late Wayne and Condlee Maynard Runyon. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two sisters Nancy Lee Runyon, Melba K. Brooks and a brother George V. Runyon.
ocala-news.com
Flames engulf abandoned home on SW 1st Street
Ocala firefighters responded to the 1900 block of SW 1st Street on Friday evening after an Ocala Police Department unit reported a residential structure fire in the area. Shortly after 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to SW 1st Street.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 14-year-old boy
(Update from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: Romeo Santana Blue has been located in Leesburg, Florida, and he is safe). The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 14-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his Ocala residence on Sunday evening.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Civic Theatre sinks teeth into production of Dracula
Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel Dracula will soon be brought to life at the Ocala Civic Theatre. Set in England during the 1890s, a young woman named Lucy is attacked by a mysterious illness that leaves her terrorized by nightmares, and a specialist named Dr. Van Helsing is summoned. Van Helsing believes that Lucy is the victim of a certain infamous vampire: Count Dracula of Transylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Ralph Deleon Ming III
Ralph Deleon (Trae) Ming III, 50, of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home in Ocala. Trae was born in Ocala to Ralph Deleon Ming Jr and Deborah Mixson, on June 28, 1972. He worked as a flooring installer for many years. He went on to be the owner of his own flooring installation company, Quality Floors. Trae enjoyed his family, friends, and dogs. He was an avid gun collector, daredevil and adventurist.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of threatening victims with gun, firing shot inside home
A 37-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening two victims with a handgun and firing a shot inside a local residence. On Friday, October 7, an MCSO deputy responded to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 41...
ocala-news.com
Hunter’s Moon Over Ocala
October’s full moon, the Hunter’s Moon, was shining brightly over Ocala this weekend. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Lit, Hoobastank to rock out on Reilly Arts Center stage
Two popular rock bands, Lit and Hoobastank, are bringing their co-headlining ‘Tried & True Tour’ to Ocala later this month, and tickets are still available. The concert will take place on Thursday, October 27 at the Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street. Lit...
Comments / 0