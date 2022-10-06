Read full article on original website
The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
Mike Shildt, Bruce Bochy, Joe Girardi Lead White Sox Manager Rumors
Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will...
Bob Nightengale on Cubs' Willson Contreras: ‘He's Gone for Sure'
Nightengale on Contreras: 'He's gone for sure' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Willson Contreras' time with the Cubs is over. "He's gone, for sure. The Cubs really had no interest in keeping him," Nightengale said on NBC's Sports Sunday. "They talked [about] a...
Jed Hoyer: Cubs to Tender Willson Contreras Qualifying Offer
Cubs to tender Willson Contreras qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, the Cubs will tender catcher and pending free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, team president Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ll obviously make him a qualifying offer and we’ll continue that dialogue,” Hoyer said. “We’ve...
Wittenmyer: Cubs Among Trendsetters in Openly Bilking Sports Fans
Wittenmyer: Cubs help create ugly new normal in pro sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein finally did it. More accurately, Tom Ricketts and Rob Manfred did it. Along with the McCaskeys and the NFL. And most owners in every major professional league in America.
MLB Playoffs: Judge, Verlander join fray as 8 teams remain
Major League Baseball’s first foray into a best-of-three wild-card round provided its share of memorable moments. A 15-innin
Guardians-Yankees, Mariners-Astros How to Watch 2022 ALDS Info, Stream and More
2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming...
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson to Miss Start of Season Due to Visa Issues
COLORADO — The Blackhawks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but he won't be with the team for the start of the regular season due to visa issues. Head coach Luke Richardson said after Monday's practice in Denver that Dickinson is expected to miss the...
NBC Sports Chicago Announces Blackhawks Coverage for 2022-23 Season
CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk
WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
Bulls' Javonte Green Channels Michael Jordan With Preseason Dunk
Green channels MJ with dunk from just inside FT line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green must have felt like Michael Jordan Sunday night in Toronto. If such a feeling is even possible. As Green led a double-digit second-half comeback in the Chicago Bulls' third preseason game, a...
