Topeka, KS

Changes coming to Topeka Zoo Giraffe habitat

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – New information has been released regarding an update on the Topeka Zoo’s giraffe exhibit and its upcoming move.

According to the Topeka Zoo, a press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, where an update on moving the giraffe herd will be given. The new habitat has been dubbed Giraffe & Friends. An update will also be delivered on rerouted guest pathways in the zoo.

The press conference will take place in the zoo near the tiger habitat. Brendan Wiley, CEO of the Topeka Zoo, will be present to speak.

Giraffe and Friends will serve as the year-round home to the Reticulated Giraffe and other species or “friends.” These include Lesser Kudu, Ostrich, Grey Crowned Crane and Thomson’s Gazelle. The habitat will also interact with the Zoo’s African safari-themed project, Camp Cowabunga.

This is part of the zoo’s Master Plan which includes bringing new and exciting features to the property while maintaining its foundation as a conservation-based, educational destination for families in the community.

