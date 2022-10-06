Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee schedules new public hearing for Oct. 13
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. It will be the panel’s...
Biden issues pardons for thousands convicted for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar...
Michael Flynn, Newt Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Official says Haiti is looking for foreign armed forces to calm violence
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top-ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not authorized to...
Federal prosecutors weigh tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch
NEW YORK (AP) — The graphic surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly punching someone in the head, knocking them to the ground. With muted screams and gunshots in the background, the video stitches together other surveillance clips of shootings and punching on streets and subway trains as a voiceover says, “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York.”
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law, labeling them unconstitutional
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York’s latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn...
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse likely to resign Senate seat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator indicated he will take the job — meaning he will likely resign in the coming weeks. The school said in a...
California Gov. Newsom’s wife among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
New York City mayor declares emergency over migrants sent from border states
New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”. “A city recovering from an ongoing...
Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
WATCH: U.S. stands with people of Thailand after daycare shooting, State Department says
The Biden administration offered its condolences to the people and government of Thailand after a former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers. Watch Patel’s remarks in the player above. “We stand with the people of Thailand,...
Hurricane Ian evacuees return to devastation as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking Arizona abortion ban
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a trial court’s decision that allowed immediate enforcement of a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions. The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court...
Supreme Court grapples with animal welfare in a challenge to a California law requiring pork to be humanely raised
Should Californians be able to require higher welfare standards for farm animals that are raised in other states if products from those animals are to be sold in California? The U.S. Supreme Court will confront that question when it hears oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross on Oct. 11, 2022.
Local elections offices across U.S. target of falsehoods and threats
CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — With early voting less than three weeks away, Nicole Mickley was staring down a daunting to-do list: voting machines to test, poll workers to recruit, an onslaught of public records requests to examine. And then, over a weekend, came word that the long-time county sheriff...
Homelessness surging in many cities in amid end to COVID assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In California’s capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years. Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his...
Whistleblower says 665 workers left FBI over misconduct in two decades
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator is pressing the FBI for more information after a whistleblower alleged that an internal review found 665 FBI personnel have resigned or retired to avoid accountability in misconduct probes over the past two decades. The whistleblower told the office of Iowa Sen. Chuck...
Authorities Hunt for Mystery Culprit Poisoning Endangered Gray Wolves
Wildlife officials in Washington state are desperately hunting an offender believed to be responsible for fatally poisoning six endangered gray wolves. After four carcasses were found in the northeast corner of the state in February, another two were discovered recently, the local Fish and Wildlife Department reported Monday. “Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison,” the department said. Police with the department have been investigating the issue since last year. Gray wolves are federally endangered in the western two-thirds of Washington, with the killing of an endangered animal considered a misdemeanor punishable under state law by a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the wolves’ deaths had reached $51,400 as of Monday.Read it at NBC News
A derogatory word is being removed from public spaces. Some in this California town see it differently
FRESNO, Calif. — The rural, scattered community of Squaw Valley could soon have its name changed, but residents disagree over what that would mean. Late last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2022, a law that will remove the term “squaw” from geographic names and public places in the state. Earlier in September, in a separate move, the Department of Interior announced it had finalized new names at nearly 650 geographic features across the country, after Secretary Deb Haaland declared the term derogatory in November 2021.
