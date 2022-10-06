Wildlife officials in Washington state are desperately hunting an offender believed to be responsible for fatally poisoning six endangered gray wolves. After four carcasses were found in the northeast corner of the state in February, another two were discovered recently, the local Fish and Wildlife Department reported Monday. “Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison,” the department said. Police with the department have been investigating the issue since last year. Gray wolves are federally endangered in the western two-thirds of Washington, with the killing of an endangered animal considered a misdemeanor punishable under state law by a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the wolves’ deaths had reached $51,400 as of Monday.Read it at NBC News

