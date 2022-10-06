ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — The graphic surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly punching someone in the head, knocking them to the ground. With muted screams and gunshots in the background, the video stitches together other surveillance clips of shootings and punching on streets and subway trains as a voiceover says, “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michael Flynn is recruiting an ‘Army of God’ in growing Christian nationalist movement

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — By the time the red, white and blue-colored microphone had been switched off, the crowd of 3,000 had listened to hours of invective and grievance. “We’re under warfare,” one speaker told them. Another said she would “take a bullet for my nation,” while a third insisted, “They hate you because they hate Jesus.” Attendees were told now is the time to “put on the whole armor of God.” Then retired three-star Army general Michael Flynn, the tour’s biggest draw, invited people to be baptized.
RELIGION
Authorities Hunt for Mystery Culprit Poisoning Endangered Gray Wolves

Wildlife officials in Washington state are desperately hunting an offender believed to be responsible for fatally poisoning six endangered gray wolves. After four carcasses were found in the northeast corner of the state in February, another two were discovered recently, the local Fish and Wildlife Department reported Monday. “Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison,” the department said. Police with the department have been investigating the issue since last year. Gray wolves are federally endangered in the western two-thirds of Washington, with the killing of an endangered animal considered a misdemeanor punishable under state law by a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the wolves’ deaths had reached $51,400 as of Monday.Read it at NBC News
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

A derogatory word is being removed from public spaces. Some in this California town see it differently

FRESNO, Calif. — The rural, scattered community of Squaw Valley could soon have its name changed, but residents disagree over what that would mean. Late last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2022, a law that will remove the term “squaw” from geographic names and public places in the state. Earlier in September, in a separate move, the Department of Interior announced it had finalized new names at nearly 650 geographic features across the country, after Secretary Deb Haaland declared the term derogatory in November 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
