Woman found dead along SR 509 near Burien
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are asking for the community’s help as they investigate what happened to a woman who was found dead along southbound state Route 509, south of the First Avenue South Bridge. The body was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Major crimes...
2 dead in separate shootings a few miles apart in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Sunday. The shootings happened about 20 hours apart and were within a few miles of one another in Tacoma’s South End. The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pacific...
Police investigating fatal early morning shooting in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man as a homicide. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of South 80th Street after multiple 911 callers reported shots fired in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an...
Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
76-year-old man with dementia announced missing
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for 76-year-old Andrew Painter. He was last seen walking around 1:30 p.m. today in the 12700 block of Alexander Rd, Everett Washington. Painter suffers from dementia and often uses public transit. Painter was last seen wearing a black...
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
Violent home invasion leaves Kirkland neighborhood rattled
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland neighborhood is on edge after an attempted home invasion burglary ended in gunfire while two children were inside. The hunt is on for whoever broke into a Kirkland home early Sunday morning as a family of four slept. At least one suspect was confronted by the homeowner and fled, but not before firing at the house.
Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington
SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail
Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June
SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
4 men, white van sought in connection with a shooting at a Renton minimart
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in two men being injured Monday night at a minimart. Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue after receiving multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a...
Man charged with murder in Federal Way rock throwing death
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 57-year-old man is facing a murder charge after prosecutors said he threw a “fist-sized” rock at another man’s head, killing him. Judi Kilma is being charged with second-degree murder and is accused of killing 33-year-old Joseph Simmons. According to court records,...
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit
Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a supervised visit on Sunday. Sky Sanchez has braided hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue skirt and pink shoes. The supervised meeting took place in the 2800 block of East...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
