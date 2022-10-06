Read full article on original website
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Require Phone Number Verification
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out later this month, but there's a surprise that many potential players didn't see coming. According to a page on Battle.net, Modern Warfare 2 players will be required to provide a phone number connected to a valid data plan. Additionally, VOIP and prepaid numbers won't work.
Scorn Preorders Are Discounted Ahead Of Its Friday Release
We're just a few days away from the launch of Scorn, a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great preorder discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code.
Hunt Showdown Devs Respond to Firearms Expert Reacts
In this bonus video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, our chat with the Hunt developers covered everything from their response to the original Expert Reacts video from March 2021, what they changed in the game’s art and animation, and how they approached the game’s weapon design. Firearms...
Today's Wordle Answer (#478) - October 10, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. To start out the week, players are met with a challenging Wordle. The word itself isn't uncommon, but the spelling of it will surely have players searching for hints after a few guesses. If you haven't started the October 10 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you're likely in need of some help.
Why Horror Games Are Good For You | MindGames
From Resident Evil to Dead Space, for many of us there's nothing we like more than an absolutely terrifying horror game. But have you ever wondered why so many of us enjoy the feeling of fear?. Luckily, psychologists have been asking that very question, and they even think a bit...
