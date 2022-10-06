Read full article on original website
Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment
President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
WDEF
Walker County Town Hall promotes two upcoming developments
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — The Walker Co. Government hosted a town hall meeting tonight to discuss updates on two major community developments. Local politicians believe county residents will only benefit from them. County Chairman Shannon Whitfield says he’s heard from some in the community saying they still use...
WDEF
tnAchieves needs 152 mentors for Hamilton County in next 2 weeks
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – With a deadline approaching, our area still needs a lot of volunteers to help out rising college students. The deadline to sign up to be a tnAchieves mento is October 21. And Hamilton County still needs 152 mentors for our local students. The state...
WDEF
Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Juanita Foster
ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – When Juanita Foster began her teaching career, Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office. Her love of children kept Foster coming back year after year. That kind of dedication is is the bedrock of what’s right with our schools. Ms. Foster says, “I’ve always known...
WDEF
80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
WDEF
Georgia authorities helping look for fugitive from North Dakota
Authorities in Gilmer County, Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive from North Dakota. Leonard Higdon, Jr. is wanted by the Williston Police Department on multiple felony charges. Officials say Higdon has ties to both Gilmer and Fannin counties. They say he should be considered...
WTVC
Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
WDEF
Out of the Darkness Walk Raises Awareness about Suicide Prevention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Life is precious. For some however, they may feel that there is no more hope to be had. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hoping to reach those people through their annual Out of the Darkness Walk. This year’s edition at the Tennessee Riverpark on Sunday was the 18th held in Chattanooga and was attended by around 160 participants.
WDEF
Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
WDEF
New 178 I-24 East exit now open
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – If you do much driving in downtown Chattanooga, you are no stranger to roadwork and having to navigate around it. TDOT now wants to make motorists aware of a newly completed exit that will help maneuvering around the Scenic City be a little easier. As...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
leeclarion.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for October 11
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 11. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Danny Botts – Suspended DL/Alias Cap, Speeding. Jonathan Brown – Suspended DL,...
