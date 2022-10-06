ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NECN

Patriots Report Card: Zappe's Recall Impresses Belichick, Teammates

FOXBORO -- There is no quarterback controversy in New England. Mention of that particular phrase was met with laughter at One Patriot Place on Sunday. When Mac Jones is healthy, he'll be the starter. But that doesn't mean third-string rookie Bailey Zappe didn't impress his teammates and coaches with the...
NFL
NECN

Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance

Lions' Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team's second defensive play of the game against...
DETROIT, MI
NECN

Keenan Allen Appears Puzzled by Chargers' Controversial 4th-Down Decision

Keenan Allen appears puzzled by Chargers' controversial 4th-down decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made a late-game decision Sunday that seemingly left one of his star players scratching their head. Clinging to a 30-28 lead in Cleveland, the Chargers were faced with a fourth-and-2...
NFL
NECN

Patriots Entering Stretch of Season Where Bill Belichick Gets Proven Right

Curran: Belichick's Pats starting to prove they're no bottom-feeder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots are 2-3, in last place in the AFC East and losers of seven of their past 10 going back to last season. Their starting quarterback is hurt and before he got that way, he was throwing picks more than twice as often as he was throwing touchdowns.
NFL
NECN

Bill Belichick Has High Praise for Bailey Zappe After Patriots' Win Over Lions

Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in...
NFL
NECN

Teddy Bridgewater Ruled Out After Exiting Dolphins-Jets Game

The Miami Dolphins were dealt a quarterback injury for the second straight game. Teddy Bridgewater got the start on Sunday against the New York Jets in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The team then had to turn to third-stringer Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets after Bridgewater headed for the locker room in the first quarter.
NFL
NECN

Patriots Activate Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton From Injured Reserve

Patriots activate rookie WR Tyquan Thornton from IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tyquan Thornton is officially back. The Patriots' rookie second-round pick was activated from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of New England's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. This sets up the possibility that...
NFL
NECN

Is Brady Back? Here's How Tom Fared in Buccaneers' Week 5 Win

Here's how Tom Brady fared in Bucs' Week 5 win vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. In life there are three certainties: Death, taxes and Tom Brady beating the Atlanta Falcons. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rebounded from last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by...
TAMPA, FL
NECN

Patriots-Lions Takeaways: Defense, Run Game Dominate in Shutout Win

Patriots-Lions takeaways: Defense, run game dominate in shutout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots and Detroit Lions entered Week 5 with identical 1-3 records, but New England left little doubt as to who was the better team. The Patriots dominated the Lions Sunday at Gillette Stadium, blanking...
NFL
NECN

NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit

NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
NFL
Matt Cassel Heaps Praise on Matt Patricia After Patriots' Win Over Lions

Matt Cassel: It's time to give Matt Patricia a little credit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' offensive play-caller has been the subject of plenty of criticism since rejoining the coaching staff. Given Patricia's lack of experience as an offensive coach, many questioned why Bill Belichick would give the keys to the offense to a defensive mind who went 13-29-1 as head coach of the Detroit Lions.
NFL

