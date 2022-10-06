Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Claps Back At ‘Crazy’ & ‘Hysterical’ Labels: I Was At My ‘Worst Point’
Meghan Markle, 41, hasn’t held back when speaking about her struggles adjusting to life as a member of the UK’s royal family. And now, she’s clapping back via her Archetypes” podcast and sharing how her husband Prince Harry, 38, supported and guided her when she was at what she called her “worst point.” “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that [helped],” she said during the October 11 episode, via Us Weekly. “You know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her. She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself. You can literally [hear her] going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just [confused]. Who is this?’ [I was saying] ‘I need help,’ and she could hear the dire state that I was in.”
Internet Reacts to Chilling Trailer for Doll Movie 'M3GAN'
The trailer for 'M3GAN,' an upcoming horror film about an android that develops a mind of its own, dropped earlier today, and it's already gone viral. Between its rare feature of a Taylor Swift song, comparisons to sentient dolls past, and bizarre, TikTok-style dance breaks, the memes really make themselves.
Prime Video Shares Teaser for ‘Riches’ Family Drama Series (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video released the official teaser for upcoming series “Riches,” the streamer’s family drama about the privileged Richards family. The high-stakes series is written and created by Abby Ajayi and stars Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani. Here’s the logline: When Stephen Richards, played by Quarshie, passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down and threatens the viability of the family business. His different sets of children, with conflicting ideals and goals, collide in an attempt for unilateral control of the business. The series is produced by Greenacre Films in association with Monumental Television,...
Daemon Targaryen Continues To Be The Best Part Of "House Of The Dragon," And Everyone And Their Mom Is Obsessed
Just another week where Daemon Targaryen proved to be the most unhinged (and most loved) character on the show.
