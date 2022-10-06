Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12YO, 6YO during funeral procession

12-year-old Tymar Allen and 6-year-old Trevond Walker were killed in a car crash during a funeral procession that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says the 12-year-old boy, Tymar Allen of Akron, died from blunt force trauma from the accident.

APS Tymar Allen 4th grade photo. The photo, from when Allen was enrolled in Akron Public Schools, is from a few years ago.

The 6-year-old, later identified as Trevond Walker, was not hit by gunfire, according to police. The boy died from his injuries on Friday night.

One of the boys was ejected from the vehicle, and the other was partially ejected, said police.

A 19-year-old, who police believe is connected to the incident, later showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The accident occurred at South Arlington Street and 6 Avenue just before 3 p.m., according to the Akron Police Department.

Lt. Michael Miller provided details about the incident while on-scene.

"At least one shot that was fired, we did recover a shell casing at the scene, so there was a shot fired, there was some type of altercation as a result,” Miller said. “Witnesses said the vehicle that the children were in, someone, or multiple people were hanging out of the window of that car before the crash."

The funeral procession was for another young person in the Akron community, Miller said.

"The second car, the Chrysler, attempted to make a turn, a westbound turn onto 6 Avenue, and then in some form or another, that caused the crash. They were memorializing the death of a young man, someone young and now for this to impact another young person in the same contact is doubly tragic," said Miller on Thursday. "The driver of the Chrysler we believe is a male, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, we're trying to identify, and or locate that subject."

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released the following statement on the crash:

Ward 5 Akron Councilwoman Tara Mosley responded to the scene. The crash took place in her ward.

“Just to hear that a 12-year-old has lost their life and that we have another one clinging to life that hurts," Mosley said on Thursday. “To be here having this conversation again about gun violence, it’s problematic in this community and across the city, especially when you start talking about the young people.”

Mosley advocated for something to change within the community.

“We have to do something about this gun violence, because the uptick and these funerals are becoming an everyday occurrence," said Mosley.

The 12-year-old died at Akron Children's Hospital.

On Monday, Tallmadge City Schools superintendent Steve Wood released this statement about the death of 6-year-old Trevond Walker:

Tallmadge Elementary School mourns the loss of first-grade student Trevond Walker, who passed away Friday evening due to injuries sustained in a car accident the previous day. We offer our deepest sympathy to Trevond’s family and friends, and our focus will be on supporting his classmates and teachers during this difficult time. Counselors are onsite to support students and staff as they process the emotions involved with such a tragic loss.

The APD said on Facebook that this was not an officer-involved shooting.

