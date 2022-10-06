Read full article on original website
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
ncwlife.com
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
kpq.com
Bolt Creek Fire Will Continue Burning Until Weather Changes
The Bolt Creek Fire is expected to keep burning until winter can temper fire activity. On Sep. 10, the Bolt Creek Fire started burning near Skykomish, which has now amassed up to 13,278 acres with 36 percent containment. Since Sunday, US 2 is closed between MP 45-50, with a tree...
kpq.com
Chelan Commissioners Concerned About Proposal To Change Link Transit Board
Chelan County Commissioners are concerned about a proposal in front of the Link Transit Board to boost the number of representatives on the board. Commissioners discussed a move to increase the number of Wenatchee representatives on the board from one to three members, and to increase East Wenatchee's representation from one to two members.
kpq.com
Several Closures Coming to Valley Mall Parkway & Vicinity
Motorists in East Wenatchee will be seeing a lot of road construction in the coming weeks. Ryan Foust of Selland Construction says the first activity will occur tomorrow (Tuesday, October 11). “We will be closing the intersection of French Street and Standerfer Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. It...
kpq.com
Dave Bernstein Being Jailed to Raise Money for K-9 Kait
News Radio 560 KPQ’s Dave Bernstein is going to jail…but it’s for a good cause. Bernstein will be ceremonially incarcerated at Numerica Credit Union’s Wenatchee branch (812 N Wenatchee Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 29 to help raise money for the Chelan County Regional Justice Center’s narcotics detection program.
kpq.com
PHOTOS: U.S. 2 Back Open After Tree Stump Removal
U.S. Highway 2 is back open today after closing Monday afternoon to remove a tree stump hanging over the highway. The stump was left over from a tree that tumbled onto the roadway, which led to a shutdown Sunday at the site of the Bolt Creek Fire. The Monday closure...
kpq.com
Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder In August Shooting
A Wenatchee man is charged with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime. Officers think Ford shot Flores three times while he was sleeping after lifting a window while...
kpq.com
Chelan County Commissioner Candidate says his Business Background Makes a Difference
Shon Smith is a candidate for Chelan County Commissioner - District 2. Smith, a Cashmere native and local restauranteur, is a conservative Republican who believes his background in business would be a valuable asset to the county. “I think I would bring a perspective to the commission of a business...
kpq.com
PUD Commissioner Candidate says Green Agenda is “Reckless”
Carnan Bergren is a candidate for Commissioner 3 with the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD). Bergren is a retired fruit grower who recently relocated from Peshastin to Chelan Falls and previously served as a PUD commissioner for eight years from 2008-2016. He is vying for the seat of outgoing...
kpq.com
Brothers Plead Not Guilty In Cashmere Murder Case
Two Cashmere brothers charged in the shooting death a 22-year-old Cashmere man will go to trial after pleading not guilty. Twenty-four-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero pleaded not guilty to 2nd Degree Murder Monday for the death Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, who was killed outside Cashmere Valley Bank last month. Twenty-two-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero pleaded not...
