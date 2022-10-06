Read full article on original website
Warmth returns to CNY but for how long?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Warmer weather is poised to return to CNY and last into midweek. Mainly clear and chilly kicking off this Tuesday with areas of fog and even a bit of ice fog southeast of Syracuse in spots that could make for a few slick spots so be careful heading out down across Cortland, Madison, Chenango and Oneida counties.
Your Stories Q&A: A new chapter for an old library in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. A viewer by the name of Artie, recently contacted the Your Stories Team with the following question:. What are they doing to the Carnegie Building on Montgomery street in Syracuse?. It’s an age-old plan for an age-old building near Columbus Circle....
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
West Genesee cruises past Watertown on the high school gridiron
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee Wildcats football team picked up their third straight win, cruising past visiting Watertown on Saturday 48-12. West Genny senior quarterback Vincent Firenze threw for a touchdown and ran for a score in the win. West Genesee (4-2) will hosts Baldwinsville next Friday...
Free hernia screening clinic in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With groin hernias being one of the most common types of hernias, partaking in preventative health screenings will help you understand your risk of developing these chronic conditions. Groin hernias may cause aching pain, abnormal bulges, feelings of pressure, or even a tugging sensation of...
Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
Baldwinsville superintendent’s email ‘disabled,’ ahead of special board meeting
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While it’s not clear what disciplinary action will take place at Monday’s emergency Board of Education meeting, it appears Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson is, at least, unable to access his district email address. His address is “disabled,” according to a computer-generated response to...
Field gets set for Sunday’s Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200
OSWEGO, N.Y. (Super DIRTcar Series) – After an hours long rain delay, the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds hit the track at Oswego Speedway Saturday night one more time before Sunday’s Feature race. Three 25-lap Qualifying Heats saw 24 cars qualify for the $50,000-to-win,...
No. 7 Syracuse Men’s Soccer Beats Loyola
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse’s attack was dynamic and efficient in a 6-1 win over nonconference foe Loyola. Five different Orange found the back of the net in the 90 minutes. No. 7 ranked ‘Cuse men’s soccer now has 10 wins on the season, which marks the first double-digit win season since 2016.
