Mississippi man arrested, charged with attempted murder of stepson
One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a Friday night shooting in Lincoln County. At approximately 8:35 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call of gunshots fired in the area behind Home Depot. Brookhaven Police Department had responded first, but officers determined the...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Mississippi man faces life in prison after being found guilty in shooting with intent to kill
A Mississippi man was found guilty on several federal charges at the conclusion of a jury trial that began October 3, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation used a handgun to shoot another tribal member multiple times.
WLBT
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
breezynews.com
Simple assault, malicious mischief, and other recent arrests
On 10-6-2022, Florence Wilks, a 26 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of a Family on North Natchez Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson. On 10-3-2022, Jamel Davis a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief (Felony), No Drivers License, No Insurance, and Leaving the Scene of Accident on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
kicks96news.com
Man Convicted of Attempted Murder on Choctaw Reservation
A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges at the conclusion of a jury trial that began October 3, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to...
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after police say woman found dead in Mississippi house. She may have been dead for about 6 months
Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and charged her with murder after another woman was found dead in a Mississippi house last week. Officials say the woman may who was found dead Wednesday had been dead for at least six months, maybe as much as a year. WJTV News in...
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
WAPT
'She didn't deserve to go this way,' says mother of woman killed when she was run over
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman who was killed last week after she was run over by a car, which police said was driven by her boyfriend, is being remembered by her mother as kind and always willing to help. Monique Martinez, 23, was killed Tuesday on Creston Avenue. Jackson...
WLBT
JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
kicks96news.com
First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
WTOK-TV
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
kicks96news.com
Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests
THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
