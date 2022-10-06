ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conehatta, MS



WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
LAUREL, MS
breezynews.com

Simple assault, malicious mischief, and other recent arrests

On 10-6-2022, Florence Wilks, a 26 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of a Family on North Natchez Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson. On 10-3-2022, Jamel Davis a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief (Felony), No Drivers License, No Insurance, and Leaving the Scene of Accident on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Man Convicted of Attempted Murder on Choctaw Reservation

A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges at the conclusion of a jury trial that began October 3, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. According to...
CONEHATTA, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000. MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500. NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS

