Gilroy, CA

SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence

The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Ethics charge filed against new San Francisco district attorney

The newly installed San Francisco district attorney is the focus of an ethics complaint stemming from her work to oust controversial predecessor Chesa Boudin. Brooke Jenkins resigned from her job as an assistant district attorney to lead a successful recall campaign against Boudin this year after victims and prosecutors revolted over lax charging and sentencing decisions for defendants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Government
Gilroy, CA
Government
City
Gilroy, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end

The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
OAKLAND, CA
Courthouse News Service

Churches’ fight over Santa Clara County Covid restrictions on thin ice

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) — Ruling on a fourth amended complaint in a case that goes back to the early days of the pandemic, a federal judge gutted the bulk of two Santa Clara County churches' claims they were unfairly and unconstitutionally targeted by the county's lockdown orders — but kept alive state constitutional claims for which the churches seek only nominal damages.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose theater planned as community nexus

For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SAN JOSE, CA
Person
Zach Hilton
losgatan.com

Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth

The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
LOS GATOS, CA
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
#Guns#Scholarships#Politics Local
sfbayview.com

Cold, brown water at Fillmore’s Plaza East!

On my way to the offices of the San Francisco Bay View National Black newspaper, Thursday, Sept. 29, I received a text from Dennis Williams of No Racism No Hate saying: “Half of Plaza East on Larch Way in the Fillmore is without hot water. Water is coming out cold and brown. Water heater is being replaced, but workers just said they installed a boiler but think a homeless person broke it already.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos

SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled

The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
SAN JOSE, CA
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

First Lady Jill Biden visiting San Francisco today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – First Lady Jill Biden is in San Francisco to tour the University of California San Francisco’s cancer center learn about the research done here and the many programs to support breast cancer patients. UCSF has one of the best facilities for cancer treatment and research, and it’s breast cancer awareness month. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose's former Watergarden gay bathhouse has been transformed into an indoor-outdoor office development

A former gay bathhouse just west of downtown San Jose has been transformed into a unique and airy office development that is equipped to handle post-pandemic work concerns. The property at 1010 The Alameda used to be the home of the Watergarden bathhouse, which closed during the height of the pandemic in July 2020 after 43 years in business. The property, which is a few blocks from Diridon Station and the site of Google’s massive proposed Downtown West neighborhood, has now been turned into a modern office development that contains multiple buildings and big outdoor work areas.
SAN JOSE, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

The Sophia Mason Case

Dhanta Johnson, who had been on the loose for many months, has now been arrested on suspicion of killing his step-daughter, Sophia Mason. Sophia Mason was an 8-year-old girl whose mother and stepfather exploited her in Merced, California. Sophia lived with her grandmother and attended school in Hayward, CA. However,...
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA

