A former gay bathhouse just west of downtown San Jose has been transformed into a unique and airy office development that is equipped to handle post-pandemic work concerns. The property at 1010 The Alameda used to be the home of the Watergarden bathhouse, which closed during the height of the pandemic in July 2020 after 43 years in business. The property, which is a few blocks from Diridon Station and the site of Google’s massive proposed Downtown West neighborhood, has now been turned into a modern office development that contains multiple buildings and big outdoor work areas.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO