UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In CaliforniaAbdul GhaniMoss Landing, CA
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: ‘Hatchet Job’: 49Ers Rip Santa Clara County Grand Jury Report On Political Influence
The San Francisco 49ers are lambasting a scathing new grand jury report that questions the team's political influence and relationship with five Santa Clara councilmembers. The 61-page report, which will be publicly released today--the same day voters receive ballots in the mail--focuses on what it calls the "49 Five," a politically-loaded term coined by opponents of the team. The five lawmakers in question are Councilmembers Anthony Becker, Kevin Park, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain.
Washington Examiner
Ethics charge filed against new San Francisco district attorney
The newly installed San Francisco district attorney is the focus of an ethics complaint stemming from her work to oust controversial predecessor Chesa Boudin. Brooke Jenkins resigned from her job as an assistant district attorney to lead a successful recall campaign against Boudin this year after victims and prosecutors revolted over lax charging and sentencing decisions for defendants.
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
Courthouse News Service
Churches’ fight over Santa Clara County Covid restrictions on thin ice
SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) — Ruling on a fourth amended complaint in a case that goes back to the early days of the pandemic, a federal judge gutted the bulk of two Santa Clara County churches' claims they were unfairly and unconstitutionally targeted by the county's lockdown orders — but kept alive state constitutional claims for which the churches seek only nominal damages.
DBI inspector leading Rodrigo Santos audit had work done on his home by Rodrigo Santos
If ever a film was made of San Francisco’s rather theatrical forays in municipal corruption, there’s a hell of a part for a suave, middle-aged Latin actor able to project mephistophelean charm of the sort that induces you to simultaneously smile and check on your wallet. He’d be...
East San Jose theater planned as community nexus
For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
losgatan.com
Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth
The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
calmatters.network
New mental health beds could be ready starting next month in Santa Clara County
Long wait times, staffing shortages and other issues at county-run behavioral treatment centers have led the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to initiate more oversight regarding developments in expanding mental health services. The board is now receiving monthly updates on mental health and substance abuse services, and on Tuesday...
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
KTVU FOX 2
Safety concerns at Stanford: University says worker dragged into basement and raped
Safety and security concerns are top of mind at Stanford University after a reported rape last week. Police say a woman working in her office was dragged into the basement and raped by a man Friday afternoon.
sfbayview.com
Cold, brown water at Fillmore’s Plaza East!
On my way to the offices of the San Francisco Bay View National Black newspaper, Thursday, Sept. 29, I received a text from Dennis Williams of No Racism No Hate saying: “Half of Plaza East on Larch Way in the Fillmore is without hot water. Water is coming out cold and brown. Water heater is being replaced, but workers just said they installed a boiler but think a homeless person broke it already.
everythingsouthcity.com
Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos
SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
kalw.org
New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled
The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
New study says these three California cities are the most unsafe
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
First Lady Jill Biden visiting San Francisco today
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – First Lady Jill Biden is in San Francisco to tour the University of California San Francisco’s cancer center learn about the research done here and the many programs to support breast cancer patients. UCSF has one of the best facilities for cancer treatment and research, and it’s breast cancer awareness month. […]
hoodline.com
San Jose's former Watergarden gay bathhouse has been transformed into an indoor-outdoor office development
A former gay bathhouse just west of downtown San Jose has been transformed into a unique and airy office development that is equipped to handle post-pandemic work concerns. The property at 1010 The Alameda used to be the home of the Watergarden bathhouse, which closed during the height of the pandemic in July 2020 after 43 years in business. The property, which is a few blocks from Diridon Station and the site of Google’s massive proposed Downtown West neighborhood, has now been turned into a modern office development that contains multiple buildings and big outdoor work areas.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
The Sophia Mason Case
Dhanta Johnson, who had been on the loose for many months, has now been arrested on suspicion of killing his step-daughter, Sophia Mason. Sophia Mason was an 8-year-old girl whose mother and stepfather exploited her in Merced, California. Sophia lived with her grandmother and attended school in Hayward, CA. However,...
One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
